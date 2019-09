COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College rallies back to stay unbeaten

BRENHAM The Odessa College volleyball team continued its winning run, beating Laredo College and St. Clair County Community College on Friday at the Blinn College Invitational.

The Wranglers began the day with a close win over Laredo College, coming back from two sets down to win 24-26, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-12.

Odessa College had little trouble in its second match of the day against St. Clair County Community College, winning in three sets 25-6, 25-12, 25-11.

The Lady Wranglers will finish up play in the tournament on Saturday, facing College of DuPage at 9 a.m. before taking on Wharton County Junior College at 3 p.m.