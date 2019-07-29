TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds end three-game losing skid

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and made them stand up in a 4-1 victory against the Tulsa Drillers Sunday at Security Bank Ballpark.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the RockHounds (19-17).

Kyle Friedrichs (5-5) got the win on the mound, pitching seven innings and striking out five.

Justin De Fratus (6-7) was the losing pitcher for the Drillers, going six innings and giving up four hits, three runs and had three errors.