  • July 29, 2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds end three-game losing skid

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds end three-game losing skid

Posted: Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:33 pm

Odessa American

MIDLAND The Midland RockHounds scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and made them stand up in a 4-1 victory against the Tulsa Drillers Sunday at Security Bank Ballpark.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the RockHounds (19-17).

Kyle Friedrichs (5-5) got the win on the mound, pitching seven innings and striking out five.

Justin De Fratus (6-7) was the losing pitcher for the Drillers, going six innings and giving up four hits, three runs and had three errors.

