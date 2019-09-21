  • September 21, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Roundup for Week 4 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Roundup for Week 4

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:19 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Roundup for Week 4 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

GREENWOOD 38, SEMINOLE 8

SEMINOLE Trey Cross ran for three touchdowns and the Greenwood defense held the Indians in check as the Rangers moved to 4-0 on the season Friday at Wigwam Stadium.

Seminole (3-1) managed just 142 yards of offense and eight first downs as the Rangers held the ground attack in check. Kaedyn Wade caught a touchdown pass from Jarrett Bagwell to break the shutout.

Ryan Snodgrass and Weston Wilber each had touchdown runs for Greenwood.

 

Greenwood............ 9    15       7       7     —      38

Seminole............... 0       0       0       8     —         8

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Greenwood: Safety.

Greenwood: Trey Cross 1 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 1 run (Brody Ray run).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 11 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Third Quarter

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 10 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Fourth Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 11 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Seminole: Kaedyn Wade 9 pass from Jarrett Bagwell (Kaedyn Wade run)

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                           Greenwood               Seminole

First Downs................... 19                                  8

Total Yards.................. 325                            142

Rushes-Yards........... 31-159                       27-60

Passing Yards............... 166                               82

Passing................... 7-19-0                     5-15-1

Fumbles-Lost............... 1-1                             0-0

Punts-Avg............... 1-37.0                     5-39.0

Penalties-Yards......... 15-108                          7-41

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Greenwood: Trey Cross 17-93, Ryan Snodgrass 9-52, Christian Cook 1-9, Brayden Wauson 1-8, Weston Wilber 1-1, Michael Gutierrez 1-0, Izaiah Ramirez 1-(-4).

Seminole: Jake Emig 3-39, Jarrett Bagwell 8-11, Sloan Rowland 2-5, Jarred Nye 2-4, Damion Espino 7-3, Team 3-(-4).

Passing

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 7-19-0—166.

Seminole: Jarrett Bagwell 5-15-1—82.

Receiving

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 2-56, Brody Ray 2-41, Austin Groeschel 2-38, Izaiah Ramirez 1-31.

Seminole: Jake Emig 2-43, Damion Espino 2-30, Kaedyn Wade 1-9.

 

ALPINE 30, WINK 13

WINK Travis Ruckman rushed for 146 yards and two scores and Aaron Fellows had two touchdowns as Alpine defeated Wink Friday at Wildcat Field.

The Fightin’ Bucks (2-2) snapped a two-game losing skid thanks in large part to the 262 yards rushing accumulated Friday. Ruckman also had an interception in the victory.

Zachary and Matthew Rosas each had rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats (1-3). The game was called with 4:05 to go due to lightning in the are.

 

Alpine.................. 7       3       7    13     —      30

Wink.................... 0       7       6       0     —      13

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 4 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 7:50.

Second Quarter

Alpine: FG Jeremiah MuseMuse 23, 6:18.

Wink: Matthew Rosas 12 run (Abraham Garcia kick), 2:49.

Third Quarter

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 44 pass from Jayden Canaba (Jeremiah Muse kikck), 9:40.

Wink: Zachary Rosas 9 run (kick blocked), 3:25.

Fourth Quarter

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 53 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 9:44.

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 27 run (pass failed), 5:29.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                   Alpine                         Wink

First Downs.................... 9                               15

Total Yards.................. 314                            271

Rushes-Yards........... 52-262                    26-156

Passing Yards................. 52                            115

Passing................... 4-10-1                  13-28-2

Fumbles-Lost............... 1-0                             3-2

Punts-Avg............... 4-34.5                     3-28.3

Penalties-Yards............ 8-54                    11-105

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 8-146, Aaron Fellows 11-44, Jayden Canaba 7-27, Diego Monclova 3-22, Allen Vargas 1-18, Justin Miller 1-5.

Wink: None provided.

Passing

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 4-10-1—52.

Wink: None provided.

Receiving

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 1-44, Isaiah Nunez 2-2, JoshHaze 1-6.

Wink: None provided.

 

ELDORADO 36, IRAAN 0

IRAAN Santiago Hernandez ran for 193 yards and two scores and Kevan Covarrubiaz had a passing and running touchdown as the Eagles shut out the Braves Friday at Brave Stadium.

Iraan (0-4) held strong in the first half and trailed only 6-0 before a 28-point third quarter helped seal the deal for Eldorado (3-1).

Dylan Kent finished with 149 yards rushing on 27 carries to lead the Braves.

 

Eldorado............... 6       0    28       2     —      36

Iraan................... 0       0       0       0     —         0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Eldorado: Kevan Covarrubiaz 2 run (kick blocked), 1:54.

Third Quarter

Eldorado: Santiago Hernandez 10 run (conversion good), 7:12.

Eldorado: Cooper Meador 58 pass from Kevan Covarrubiaz (pass failed), 5:24.

Eldorado: Santiago Hernandez 85 run (Eric Reyes run), 1:03.

Eldorado: Eric Reyes 8 run (kick blocked), 0:33.

Fourth Quarter

Eldorado: Safety.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                  Eldorado                        Iraan

First Downs................... 14                               15

Total Yards.................. 394                            195

Rushes-Yards........... 20-254                    49-175

Passing Yards............... 140                               20

Passing................... 6-14-1                        3-9-2

Fumbles-Lost............... 1-1                             3-1

Punts-Avg................... 0-0                     3-20.3

Penalties-Yards............ 5-65                          8-70

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Eldorado: Santiago Hernandez 10-193, Eric Reyes 4-34, Kevan Covarrubiaz 3-21, Elias Luna 2-4, Korbin Covarrubiaz 1-2.

Iraan: Dylan Kent 27-149, Gavin Aguirre 5-25, Christian Ponciano 7-15, Jermiane Bernal 7-2, Kyler Miller 3-(-16).

Passing

Eldorado: Kevan Covarrubiaz 6-14-1—140.

Iraan: Kyler Miller 3-9-2—20.

Receiving

Eldorado: Cooper Meador 3-103, Korbin Covarrubiaz 2-22, Santiago Hernandez 1-15.

Iraan: #12 1-13, Dylan Kent 2-7.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:19 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
76°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 69°
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 86°/Low 69°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 89°/Low 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]