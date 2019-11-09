  • November 9, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB holds off late rally from Western Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB holds off late rally from Western Colorado

UTPB 96, Western Colorado 85

WESTERN COLORADO (0-1)

Josh Tomasi 9-14 10-14 28, Jackson Ehrlin 1-2 1-2 3, Monroe Porter 6-10 0-0 15, James Willis 3-5 0-0 9, Cole Sienknecht 4-10 2-2 10, Connor Shaw 1-6 2-4 5, Matthew Ragsdale 0-6 0-0 0, Brian Read 0-3 4-5 4, Avery Rembao 2-3 0-0 6, Will Willis 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 28-62 19-27 85.

UTPB (2-2)

Carson Newsome 7-10 1-2 15, Miles Washington 4-7 0-0 9, Donoven Carlisle 3-5 1-1 7, Pat Dembley 6-11 2-2 17, Jordan Horn 10-17 2-2 27, Elvin Rodriguez 2-4 1-1 5, Adam Rivera 3-5 0-0 6, Fernandez Jones 3-5 1-1 8, Brandon Deravine 0-1 2-4 2, Malik Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Deaunte Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 10-13 96.

Halftime — UTPB 53, Western Colorado 37. 3-Point goals — Western Colorado 10-24 (Porter 3-6, Willis 3-4, Sienknecht 0-4, Shaw 1-3, Ragsdale 0-45, Rembao 1-1, Willis 2-2). UTPB 10-23 (Newsome 0-1, Washington 1-1, Dembley 3-6, Horn 5-11, Rodriguez 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Jones 1-2). Total fouls — Western Colorado 15, UTPB 21. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Western Colorado 32 (Tomasi 10), UTPB 35 (Washington 10). Assists — Western Colorado 15 (Porter 5), UTPB 20 (Newsome 6).

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:54 am

By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

UTPB men’s basketball coach Josh Newman watched the Falcons struggle to start games and then finish strong during the season-opening road trip to the Disney Tip-Off Classic Nov. 1-3 in California.

Newman saw the opposite in the Falcons’ home opener against Western Colorado on Friday at the Falcon Dome.

It was the strong start that allowed UTPB to weather a second-half cold spell and hold on to defeat the Mountaineers 96-85 in nonconference play.

Jordan Horn scored a team-high 27 points to lead the Falcons (2-2), with Pat Dembley adding 17 and Carson Newsome 15 to the victory.

Horn also grabbed four rebounds and had five assists.

After trading baskets through the first four minutes of the game, the Falcons began to pull away when they went on an 11-4 turn to turn a one-point lead (12-11) into a nine-point margin (23-14) with 13:24 remaining in the first half.

Horn and company continued to apply pressure, and though the Mountaineers tried to mount a comeback midway through the first half, UTPB was able to race away to a 53-37 lead at halftime.

 “We learned in California that we didn’t get out to good starts and I thought we got out to a really good start,” Newman said. “Conversely, out there, we learned we had great second halfs and today we didn’t have a great second half.

“This whole thing is about learning. I want to give a lot of credit to Western. They really stuck to their offense in the second half and grinded it out and made us have some longer possessions.”

Josh Tomasi scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Western Colorado (0-1), which suffered a serious blow to its offense when forward Jackson Ehrlin suffered an ankle injury midway through the first half. He didn’t return and left the building on crutches.

Monroe Porter finished with 15 points and Cole Sienknecht added 10 in the loss.

Ehrlin’s departure forced Mountaineers coach Bradd Schafer to adjust and he changed his team’s look by putting four guards on the floor, which caused the Falcons to have to adjust as well.

“They put another perimeter shooter out there and we had to made adjustments to that,” Newman said. “We had planned on them having two bigs on the court.”

Horn, who was making his Permian Basin debut after transferring from North Dakota State, was happy to finally get a chance to play in his home gym.

“The trip to California was nice for us to bond as a team, but it was great to get a chance to play at home,” he said. “This team is still learning, still getting use to each other, but this was a lot of fun tonight.”

The Falcons return to action against Adams State at 3 p.m. today at the Falcon Dome.

