COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB completes comeback victory against Midwestern State

The UTPB men’s basketball team was looking for anything to stop Midwestern State and nothing was working, especially the Falcons’ defense.

“We weren’t helping, we were getting there late,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “Give Midwestern credit, they were hitting the open shots.”

UTPB needed to score, going more than six minutes in the second half without a field goal, with a Miles Washington free throw the only points during that span.

Finally, just past the midway point of the second half, Washington converted a floater to stop the Mustangs’ surge — and begin a comeback even the Falcons might not have seen coming.

Carson Newsome, after getting the inbounds pass from Pat Drembley, managed to find a way to the paint from the right side, spun the ball off the backboard and in with 1.5 seconds to play.

The comeback was complete moment later when the Mustangs couldn’t control a desperation heave down the court and UTPB escaped with an 80-79 victory in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

“Give up to Pat for having confidence in me and getting me the ball there,” said Newsome, who moments before had missed a pair of free throws after an intentional foul.

“We got help from everyone tonight. This wasn’t just me, it was a team victory. Miles Washington comes back strong, Donoven (Carlisle), Adam (Rivera), Elvin (Rodriguez), Pat, everyone.”

Washington led the Falcons (8-2 overall, 2-0 in conference) with 17 points as six players finished in double figures.

Newsome had 14, Carlisle and Rivera each finished with 13, Dembley had 11 and Rodriguez 10.

D’monta Harris led Midwestern State (0-7, 0-1) with a game-high 18 points. Ola Ayodele added 14, Reggie Rivera 13 and Darius Thompson 10 in the loss.

“Midwestern did a nice job changing things up on us,” Newman said. “Their zone gave us some trouble and we weren’t making the shots.

“Our guys didn’t quit when we got down in the second half. I think things changed for us in the final six minutes when they stopped trying to do too much and just played.”

UTPB led 50-46 after Dembley hit a 3-pointer from the right side with 16:25 remaining in the game.

Those would be the final points from the field for the Falcons until Washington’s layup with 9:51 left to play, a span of 6:34. And, try as they may, they couldn’t get the deficit to single digits until Carlisle slammed home a dunk with 3:30 remaining in the game.

That brought the Falcons within nine (77-68) and they slowly pulled themselves back into the game.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at OALeeScheide