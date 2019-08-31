HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 1 Area Roundup

GREENWOOD 42, BIG SPRING 6

MIDLAND Weston Wilber threw three touchdown passes and Trey Cross rushed for 170 yards and a score as with Greenwood defeated Big Spring Friday at J.M. King Memorial Stadium in the first game under new head coach Rusty Purser.

The Rangers (1-0) finished with 391 yards of total offense as Brody Ray caught two of Wilber’s touchdown passes. Izaiah Ramirez finished as the leading receiver for Greenwood, catching three passes for 67 yards and a score.

Big Spring was limited to eight first downs and 150 yards of total offense on the night.

Big Spring................. 0.... 6 0 0 — 6

Greenwood............... 7.. 14 14 7 — 42

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 1 run, (Derek Rimer kick), 8:17.

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Brody Ray 27 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick), 7:30.

Big Spring: Quemarian Lewis 8 pass from Gabriel Baeza (kick failed), 2:23.

Greenwood: Brody Ray 14 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick), 0:52.

Third Quarter

Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 29 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick), 9:23.

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 44 fumble recovery (Derek Rimer kick), 8:56.

Fourth Quarter

Greenwood: Efrain Franco 4 run (Rimer kick), 6:38.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Big Spring Greenwood

First Downs.......................... 8.................... 20

Total Yards...................... 150.................. 391

Rushes-Yards.............. 44-78............. 29-247

Passing Yards................... 72.................. 144

Passing........................ 3-5-1............. 8-10-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 2-1

Punts-Avg.................... 4-36.0................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards......... 13-119................. 6-75

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Big Spring: Orlando Sanchez 17-59, CJ Harris 4-19, Javarious Ford 4-15, Isaiah Johnson 5-12, Quemarian Lewis 3-(-2), Jose Cantu 1-(-3), Gabriel Baeza 6-(-21).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 14-170, Ryan Snodgrass 5-32, Efrain Franco 3-28, Brayden Wauson 3-9, Christian Cook 1-8, Justin Bostic 1-0, Weston Wilber 2-0.

Passing

Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 3-4-0—72, Javarious Ford 0-1-1—0.

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 8-10-1—144.

Receiving

Big Spring: Kaegan Mitchell 1-53, Quemarian Lewis 1-8, Gabe Gomez 1-11.

Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 3-67, Brody Ray 4-54, Ryan Snodgrass 1-9.

Interceptions

Big Spring: CJ Harris 1-0.

Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 1-0.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 45, ANDREWS 20

WOODROW It was close for the first three quarters and then the host Pirates broke the game open in defeating the Mustangs in the season opener for both teams Friday at Pirate Stadium.

Lubbock-Cooper (1-0) led 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter and then outscored Andrews 28-6 in the final 12 minutes for the victory.

Quarterback Cooper LeFebre rushed for two touchdowns and passes for another in the victory, with six different Pirates finding the end zone.

Esau Flores and Lucas Esparza both rushed for touchdowns for Andrews, with wide receiver Markeese Lawrence catching a 42-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Leach. Leach finished 22-of-42 passing for 219 yards and the one score.

Andrews.................... 7.... 0 7 6 — 20

Lubbock-Cooper....... 3.. 14 0 28 — 45

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Andrews: Esau Flores 1 run (Fernandez Prendis kick), 6:31.

Lubbock-Cooper: Brock Thompson 34 field goal, 2:00.

Second Quarter

Lubbock-Cooper: Cooper LaFebre 5 run (Brock Thompson kick), 9:57.

Lubbock-Cooper: Cooper LaFebre 19 run (Brock Thompson kick), 4:12.

Third Quarter

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 42 pass from Brett Leach (Fernandez Prendis kcic), 9:21.

Fourth Quarter

Lubbock-Cooper: Isaiah Johnson 19 run (Brock Thompson kick), 9:07.

Lubbock-Cooper: Jawaun Johnson 40 yard interception return (Brock Thompson kick), 8:56.

Lubbock-Cooper: Nehemiah Martinez 53 pass from Cooper LaFebre (Brock Thompson kick), 6:54.

Lubbock-Cooper: Jacob Dennis 33 run (Brock Thompson kick), 2:43.

Andrews: Lucas Esparza 40 run (run failed), 2:00.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Andrews LCP

First Downs........................ 17.................... 18

Total Yards...................... 308.................. 410

Rushes-Yards.............. 19-89............. 35-211

Passing Yards................. 219.................. 199

Passing.................... 22-42-1........... 14-23-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 6-34.3.............. 4-30.8

Penalties-Yards............. 4-45............. 14-163

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Andrews: Lucas Esparza 5-58, Esau Flores 10-21, Brett Leach 3-7, Markeese Lawrence 1-3.

Lubbock-Cooper: Isaiah Johnson 5-75, Jacob Dennis 7-71, Cooper LaFebere 12-45, Nehemiah Martinez 3-11, Cooper LaFebere 12-45.

Passing

Andrews: Brett Leach 22-42-1—219.

Lubbock-Cooper: Cooper LaFebre 14-23-0—199.

Receiving

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 4-85, Rodney Lopez 2-7, Jaheim Nelson 1-11, Cody Cabrera 4-38, AJ Britten 5-52, Jose Bustamante 1-8, Lucas Esparza 1-11, Esau Flores 4-7.

Lubbock-Cooper: Nehemiah Martinez 3-74, Ty Carter 3-35, Isaiah Johnson 2-34, Jawaun Johnson 1-7, Jake Elliott 2-30, Robert Mott 1-5.

DENVER CITY 47, PECOS 0

PECOS Denver City got off to a fast start and never looked back, scoring 28 points in the opening quarter en route to a shutout against Pecos Friday night at Rotary Field.

Aaron Mendoza led the Mustangs (1-0) with 111 yards rushing and one touchdown. Mendoza also had a touchdown catchl.

Armando Granado and Sean Castillo led the Pecos’ ground attack as both runners finished with 67 yards rushing for the game.

Denver City............. 28.... 6 13 0 — 47

Pecos........................ 0.... 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

None provided.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Denver City Pecos

First Downs....................... n/a................... n/a

Total Yards...................... 378.................. 218

Rushes-Yards............ 30-242............. 44-218

Passing Yards................. 136...................... 0

Passing.................... 11-13-0............... 0-8-0

Fumbles-Lost................... n/a................... 4-4

Punts-Avg......................... n/a................... n/a

Penalties-Yards................ n/a................... n/a

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Denver City: Aaron Mendoza 5-111, Mario Sanchez 10-43, Alejandro Chavarria 2-37, Uriel Rodriguez 3-24, Michael Farrell 7-16, Alexis Mendoza 3-11.

Pecos: Armando Granado 18-67, Sean Castillo, 9-67, Armando Ortega 10-58, Ezekiel Saldana 4-23, Eli Sandoval 3-3.

Passing

Denver City: Mario Sanchez 11-13-0—136.

Pecos: Eli Sandoval 0-8-0—0.

Receiving

Denver City: Leonel Razo 4-35, Alejandro Chavarria 1-34, Alexis Mendoza 3-34, Aaron Mendoza 1-23, Enrique Banuelas 1-12, Jorge Ronquillo 1-(-1).

Pecos: None.

Crane 80, Iraan 6

CRANE Brandon Cerna scored five touchdowns, including three kick returns for scores, as the Golden Cranes routed rival Iraan in the season opener for both teams Friday at El Ave Stadium.

Cerna returned a pair of punts 52 yards and 75 yards, respectively, for touchdowns and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a scored. He also caught touchdown passes of 1 and 7 yards from quarterback Jaxon Willis.

Willis threw for 135 yards and three touchdown passes, and rushed for another scored in the victory.

Crane’s defense got on the scoreboard as well as Nathan Suttle returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown in the first minute of the second half.

Kyler Miller had a rushing touchdown for the Braves.

Iraan......................... 6.... 0 0 0 — 6

Crane...................... 30.. 22 21 7 — 80

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Crane: Brandon Cerna 1 pass from Jaxon Willis (pass failed), 8:21.

Iraan: Kyler Miller 1 run (kick failed), 4:42.

Crane: Major Martin 54 pass from Jaxon Willis (Donny Bishop run), 3:50.

Crane: Brandon Cerna 52 punt return (Willis run), 3:08.

Crane: Brandon Cerna 7 pass from Jaxon Willis (Cervantes kick), 0:38.

Second Quarter

Crane: Nate Suttle 56 intercpetion return (Cervantes kick), 11:36.

Crane: Jaxon Willis 27 run (Cerna pass from Willis), 6:11.

Crane: Mookie Woods 11 run (kick failed), 2:04.

Third Quarter

Crane: Brandon Cerna 87 yard kickoff return (Cervantes kick), 11:46.

Crane: Jeren McDonald 16 run (Cervantes kick), 7:54.

Crane: David Ramirez 38 run (Cervantes kick), 4:32.

Fourth Quarter

Crane: Brandon Cerna 75 punt return (Cervantes kick), 10:35.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Iraan Crane

First Downs.......................... 8.................... 18

Total Yards...................... 132.................. 350

Rushes-Yards............ 36-107............. 18-211

Passing Yards................... 25.................. 139

Passing...................... 1-10-2............. 9-10-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 6-30.2................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards............. 4-20................. 5-50

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Visitor: Alex DeHoyos 11-73, Gavin Aguirre 2-10, Dylan Kent 9-6, Christian Ponciano 2-6, Mario Hernandez 1-6, Kyler Miller 5-5, Jermaine Bernal 5-4, Reiley Barajas 1-(-3).

Home: Jaxon Willis 3-53, Jeren McDonald 5-53, David Ramirez 1-38, Team 1-22, Mookie Woods 3-25, Brandon Cerna 1-11, Cameron Barriga 3-8, Isaias Sanchez 1-1.

Passing

Iraan: Kyler Miller 1-10-2—25.

Crane: Jaxon Willis 9-10-0—135.

Receiving

Visitor: Jermaine Bernal 1-25.

Home: Major Martin 2-61, Trevor Owens 2-23, Donny Bishop 1-19, Brandon Cerna 2-17, Nathion Suttle 1-12, Ranaldo Cervantes 1-7.

ALPINE 55, TORNILLO 28

ALPINE Quarterback Aaron Fellows scored three times to lead the Fightin’ Bucks past the Coyotes in the season opener Friday at Buck Stadium.

Fellows scored on runs of 5, 32 and 9 yards to help Alpine (1-0) race out to a 28-8 lead at halftime and never look back.

Alpine’s Mario Hernandez, who rushed for 131 yards on 12 carries, scored on runs of 1 and 16 yards, with wide receiver Isaiah Nunez catching a pair of touchdown passes — 9 yards from Fellows and 64 from Jayden Canaba — to bookend the scoring.

Tornillo..................... 0.... 8 6 14 — 28

Alpine...................... 15.. 13 13 14 — 55

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 9 pass from Aaron Fellows (Julian Cano kick), 8:32.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 6 run (Aziel Ordonez pass from Aaron Fellows), 3:10.

Second Quarter

Tornillo: 17-yard TD pass (no names provided), 8:39.

Alpine: Jeremiah Muse 43 interception return (Julian Cano kick), 3:55.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 32 run (kick failed), :35.

Third Quarter

Alpine: Mario Hernandez 1 run (kick failed), 11:00.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 9 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 6:15.

Tornillo: 2-yard TD run (no names provided), 3:45..

Fourth Quarter

Alpine: Mario Hernandez 16 run (Julian Cano kick), 11:52.

Tornillo: 32-yard TD pass (no names provided), 10:10.

Tornillo: 56-yard TD run (no names provided), 6:12.

Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 64 pass from Jayden Canaba (Jeremiah Muse kick), 5:54.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Tornillo Alpine

First Downs........................ 11.................... 18

Total Yards...................... 297.................. 483

Rushes-Yards.............. 15-20............. 36-343

Passing Yards................. 277.................. 140

Passing...................... 8-16-0........... 14-30-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-1................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.................... 4-33.3.............. 1-52.0

Penalties-Yards............. 8-70............. 12-108

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Tornillo: None provided.

Alpine: Mario Hernandez 12-131, Aaron Fellows 10-104, Travis Ruckman 7-41, Diego Monclova, 3-22, Jayden Canaba 2-19, Justin Miller 2-16.

Passing

Tornillo: None provided.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 5-11-0—50, Jayden Canaba 3-5-0—90.

Receiving

Tornillo: None provided.

Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 4-110, Brady Crump 3-28, Aziel Ordonez 1-2.

SUNDOWN 35, WINK 23

SUNDOWN Winks’ Zachary Rosas had two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats fell to Sundown in the season opener for both teams Friday at Slaughter Field.

Trailing 17-7 at halftime, the Roughnecks (1-0) outscored the Wildcats 28-6 in the second half in order to secure the victory.

Wink’s Brock Gibson caught 12 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Matthew Rosas had 106 yards on eight receptions.

Wink.......................... 7.. 10 6 0 — 23

Sundown................... 0.... 7 14 14 — 35

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wink: Zachary Rosas 5 run (Abraham Garcia kick)

Second Quarter

Sundown: 58 yard pass (kick)

Wink: Abraham Garcia 23 field goal

Wink: Kanon Gibson 2 pass from Brock Gibson (Abraham Garcia kick)

Third Quarter

Sundown: 62 yard pass (kick).

Wink: Zachary Rosas 60 kickoff return (kick failed).

Sundown: 12 run (kick)

Fourth Quarter

Sundown: 22 yard pass (kick)

Sundown: 6 yard pass (kick).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Wink Sundown

First Downs........................ 17.................... 16

Total Yards...................... 366.................. 373

Rushes-Yards............ 29-129............. 34-128

Passing Yards................. 237.................. 245

Passing.................... 13-15-0........... 10-18-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 2-43.0.............. 1-30.0

Penalties-Yards............. 5-42................. 7-57

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Wink: Zachary Rosas 19-95, Kanon Gibson 6-14, Nick Gray 2-11, Teo Jacquez 1-7, Matthew Rosas 1-2.

Sundown: None provided.

Passing

Wink: Nick Gray 13-15-0—152, Kanon Gibson 9-12-2—85.

Sundown: None provided.

Receiving

Wink: Matthew Rosas 8-106, Brock Gibson 12-88, Zachary Rosas 2-17, Jay Rodgers 2-11.

Sundown: None provided.

FABENS 31, VAN HORN 14

VAN HORN Rudy Estrada had two receiving touchdowns to lead Van Horn but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell 31-14 to Fabens in the season opener Friday at Eagle Stadium.

The Wildcats (1-0) trailed 14-6 at halftime and outscored Van Horn 25-0 in the second half.

Joshua Mendez added 101 yards on 23 carries for Van Horn.

Fabens...................... 6.... 0 13 12 — 31

Van Horn................... 0.. 14 0 0 — 14

SCORING SUMMARY

None provided.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Fabens Van Horn

First Downs........................ 11...................... 9

Total Yards...................... 248.................. 228

Rushes-Yards............ 41-177............. 33-125

Passing Yards................... 71.................. 103

Passing...................... 8-24-2............... 3-9-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 4-36.0.............. 6-23.0

Penalties-Yards............... 0-0................... 0-0

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Fabens: None provided.

Van Horn: Joshua Mendez 23-101, Rudy Estrada 3-30, Jermaine Corralez 7-(-6).

Passing

Fabens: None provided.

Van Horn: Jermaine Corralez 8-24-2—103.

Receiving

Fabens: None provided.

Van Horn: Rudy Estrada 4-68, Aaron Urias 2-30, Jonathan Corralez 1-5.