LOOKING BACK: May 3 Memories

>> 1960: On this date, the Odessa College golf team won the Texas Junior College Golf Championships in San Antonio. The Wranglers’ teams finished first and second. The team of Russell Fowler and Don Adams won the conference title, finishing with a 308 total, while Charles Meisner and Danny Swain were one stroke behind. Amarillo College and Blinn College were the next two runners-up.

>> 1976: The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams were hoping to keep their District 5-4A winning streaks alive as the Bronchos prepared to face Big Spring while Permian traveled to San Angelo. … The Ector High baseball team traveled to Kermit for a District 2-3A contest, with both teams looking for their first victories of the second half. … Pecos and Monahans were currently sharing the District 2-3A with 2-0 records.

>> 1985: An Odessan’s horse was getting set to compete in the Kentucky Derby. Among the entrants was Enclosure, owned by Margaret Porter of Odessa. … Odessa College freshman golfer Andrew DeBusk led his six-some to the Wrangler Club Scramble Championship at Odessa Country Club. DeBusk and his teammates won the annual golf tournament with a score of 56, which was lowest in the scramble’s history. … The Midland Angels were dealt a 3-1 loss by Beaumont in Texas League action on the road.

>> 2004: Odessa High’s football team began its three-week spring training. The Bronchos were heading into spring workouts with a bigger group of players and were coming off a 2-8 season with head coach Scott Phillips heading into his third year as head coach. … The Midland RockHounds hosted Frisco in a Texas League game. … The UTPB softball team was preparing to compete in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament in Farmers Branch.