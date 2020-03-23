  • March 23, 2020

LOOKING BACK: March 24 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1960: On this date, the Permian tennis team split in two matches as the Panthers’ “Team A” was defeated by Pyote 3-1 while “Team C” defeated Ector High School 4-0. … The Permian and Odessa High baseball teams are preparing for a weekend trip to Amarillo for three games each against Amarillo High and Palo Duro Canyon. The Panthers sit at 5-2 for the season while Odessa High is 3-4-1. … The Odessa College baseball team leaves for an upcoming doubleheader against Tarleton State in Stephenville.

>> 1972: Eight West Texas basketball players end up making the Class 3A All-State team. Three of the players are from Ector High School’s state championship team including Darrell Mitchell, Joe Davis and Jessie Watkins. … The Andrews’ baseball team came away with a 4-3 victory against Fort Stockton in the opening round of the Andrews Baseball Tournament. The Mustangs used a squeeze play with the bases loaded in the final inning to get the win. … UCLA and Florida State men’s basketball teams win their semifinal games to set up a meeting in the national championship.

>> 1986: The Odessa College golf team finished second and fifth in tournaments in Houston. The Wranglers took part in two tournaments at the same time, the Texas State Junior College Championships and the Lone Star Intercollegiate at Del Largo Resort. … The Permian baseball team prepares to host San Angelo while Odessa High looks to get its first win in district, visiting Big Spring. … The Odessa College track team earns two first-place finishes at the Texas Southern Relays.

>> 1998: The Midland High and Midland Lee boys golf teams take an early lead at the District 4-5A golf tournament. Lee’s Omar Sanchez took the medalist lead with a 1-under par 69 at Hogan Park. … The National Football League brings back the Cleveland Browns by approving an expansion team for the city.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

