WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cold shooting costs UTPB against Eastern New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. The UTPB women’s basketball team had a difficult night offensively as the Falcons fell 66-43 to Eastern New Mexico Thursday in Lone Star Conference play at Greyhound Arena.
UTPB (8-12 overall, 5-9 conference) shot just 27.7 percent (18 of 65) from the field, including 2 of 24 from the 3-point line.
Rory Carter and Kristian James led the Falcons with 11 points each off the bench.
Alivia Lewis and Jasmine Williams both recorded double-doubles for the Greyhounds (14-5, 8-5) in the victory. Lewis finished with a game-high 14 points and 13 rebounds while Williams had 10 and 11, respectively.
Zamorye Cox also finished with 13 points and eight assists to help Eastern New Mexico.
