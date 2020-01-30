  • January 30, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cold shooting costs UTPB against Eastern New Mexico - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cold shooting costs UTPB against Eastern New Mexico

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Eastern New Mexico 66, UTPB 43

UTPB (8-12 Overall, 5-9 Lone Star Conference)

Yazmin Batch 3-4 0-0 6, Holly Hemmeline 2-14 1-1 5, Alexus Quaadman 1-4 2-3 4, Kayla Galindo 1-4 0-0 2, Jada Berry 1-4 0-0 2, Rory Carter 4-17 1-2 11, Kristian James 5-11 1-2 11, Precious Featherson 1-4 0-0 2, Lauren Stallworth 0-0 0-0 0, Chaunta Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-65 5-8 43.

EASTERN NEW MEXICO (14-5, 8-5)

Alivia Lewis 5-11 4-7 14, Zamorye Cox 5-15 0-0 13, Jasmine Williams 5-6 0-0 10, Natalie Stice 4-9 0-0 9, Jena Mehlbrech 2-3 1-2 7, Laura Rowe 1-4 1-2 4, Chelsea Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Taylee Rippee 1-1 0-0 2, Jerraysha Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Kamirah Decker 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Anasha Hurst 0-0 0-0 0, Briana Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Myra McCaskill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 9-17 66.

UTPB....................... 10.. 10   12   11   —    43

ENMU...................... 23.. 12   14   17   —    66

3-Point goals — UTPB 2-24 (Carter 2-10, Hemmeline 0-5, Berry 0-4, Galindo 0-2, Batch 0-1, James 0-1, Featherson 0-1), Eastern New Mexico 7-24 (Cox 3-9, Mehlbrech 2-3, Rowe 1-3, Stice 1-6, Hall 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 17, Eastern New Mexico 14. Fouled out — UTPB: Quaadman. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 29 (James 4), Eastern New Mexico 59 (Lewis 13). Assists — UTPB 8 (Galindo 5), Eastern New Mexico 16 (Cox 8).

Lone Star Conference Standings

WEST DIVISION

                                          Overall    Conference

Team                                 W      L      W        L

West Texas A&M............. 19      3      12        1

Lubbock Christian........... 16      3      10        3

Angelo State.................... 12      5        9        4

Eastern New Mexico........ 14      5        8        5

UTPB.................................. 8    12        5        9

Western New Mexico......... 7    11        4      10

SOUTH DIVISION

Tarleton State.................. 14      5        8        5

St. Mary’s ......................... 9      9        8        6

St. Edward’s..................... 11      8        7        7

Texas Woman’s................. 6    11        4        9

Texas A&M International... 7    13        4      10

Texas A&M-Kingsville....... 4    12        3      11

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce... 20      0      14        0

Cameron............................ 8    11        7        6

Oklahoma Christian........... 6    11        6        7

UAFS.................................. 9    10        6        7

Midwestern State............... 7    10        5        8

UT-Tyler............................ 3    15        1      13

 

 Thursday's Results

Texas A&M-Kingsville 54, Midwestern State 50

Cameron 95, Texas A&M-International 85

St. Mary’s 65, Texas Woman’s 56

West Texas A&M 74, Western New Mexico 41

Angelo State 69, UT-Tyler 66

Texas A&M-Commerce 59, Lubbock Christian 54

Tarleton State 68, St. Edward’s 64

Eastern New Mexico 66, UTPB 43

Saturday's Games

Texas Woman’s at St. Edward’s, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M International at Midwestern State, 1 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at UT-Tyler, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian at UAFS, 2 p.m.

UTPB at West Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Angelo State at Texas A&M-Commerce, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Cameron, 2 p.m.

Tarleton State at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Western New Mexico at Eastern New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:08 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cold shooting costs UTPB against Eastern New Mexico OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

PORTALES, N.M. The UTPB women’s basketball team had a difficult night offensively as the Falcons fell 66-43 to Eastern New Mexico Thursday in Lone Star Conference play at Greyhound Arena.

UTPB (8-12 overall, 5-9 conference) shot just 27.7 percent (18 of 65) from the field, including 2 of 24 from the 3-point line.

Rory Carter and Kristian James led the Falcons with 11 points each off the bench.

Alivia Lewis and Jasmine Williams both recorded double-doubles for the Greyhounds (14-5, 8-5) in the victory. Lewis finished with a game-high 14 points and 13 rebounds while Williams had 10 and 11, respectively.

Zamorye Cox also finished with 13 points and eight assists to help Eastern New Mexico.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, January 30, 2020 9:08 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 33°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 49°/Low 33°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 33°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]