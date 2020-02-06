  • February 6, 2020

PERMIAN BASIN PROFILE: Odessa High's Beck makes the most of his time back after injury

PERMIAN BASIN PROFILE: Odessa High's Beck makes the most of his time back after injury

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 7:26 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Last season, Odessa High gymnast Johnathan Beck spent the majority of the season watching while teammates competed, a fractured foot sidelining him for all but two meets.

This year, the Bronchos’ senior has made up for lost time.

Beck did make his return to compete at the 2019 state championship meet after Odessa High qualified as a team, finishing with an 8.70 mark on pommel horse, his only event.

He’s hopeful that he can avoid the injury bug again.

“As clichéd as it is to say, I want to return to state,” Beck said. “I wasn’t able to compete much last year because I hurt my foot last season and was out for awhile and had to relearn a lot of things such as how to tumble and walk again but I was able to help the team out at state a little bit.”

Beck’s injury served as motivation for him this year and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by his coach.

“That fueled him to get better for this year and it has shown,” Odessa High head coach Trey Enriquez said. “Now, he’s getting to show off his talent and his skills and all of his hard work that he’s been putting in.”

Beck began the 2019-20 season with a first-place finish in the all-around (tied with his teammate Seth Regalado) at the City Championships in December, finishing with a score of 55.30, helping his team to a win against crosstown rival Permian.

He logged in a third place all-around finish at the Harold Green-Martha May Invite at Permian on Jan. 11 with a score of 103.60 as the Bronchos took second as a team.

At the last outing, Beck took third in the all-around competition at 56.50, helping his team to a first-place finish.

But his goals aren’t just limited to the high school level.

“My biggest goal is that hopefully, I can get my name out there and go to college and compete,” Beck said. “Even if it’s a small college, I would love to continue to do gymnastics in some way.”

But even if he’s unable to compete at the collegiate level, Beck hopes to still be involved in some way in gymnastics, leaving open the idea for some day being a coach.

He plans to study kinesiology in college but is still undecided where to attend.

Regardless of how the rest of the season unfolds, his drive and motivation hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“His biggest strength is his energy,” Enriquez said. “He has a lot of energy.

“Sometimes he’ll be mad and frustrated and angry but I’ve been working with him on channeling his energy the right way and to be a leader for our team and a competitor.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

 

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

