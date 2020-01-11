HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys win on the road

Permian P logo
Permian 63, El Paso Pebble Hills 41
PEBBLE HILLS (13-9)
Elijah Davis 2 3-5 7, Daniel Coronel 4 0-0 8; Sincere Edwards, 3 0-1 6, Ethan Moya 1 0-0 8; Isaiah Davis 4 1-1 12. Totals 13 4-7 43.
PERMIAN (19-2)
Tremayne Baty 2 0-0 4, Shy Stephens-Deary, 3 0-1 6, Nakavieon White, 9 12-13 37, Keyonta Johnson 1 1-2 3, J.J. Vizcaino, 2 0-0 4, Jase Taylor 4 1-2 9. Totals 21 14-18 63
Pebble Hills 18 2 9 14 — 41
Permian 13 12 19 19 — 63
3-Point goals — Pebble Hills, 3 (Isaiah Davis 1, Moya 2), Permian 1 (White 1). Total fouls — Pebblie Hills 17, Permian 14. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.
VAN HORN The Permian boys basketball team used a dominating second quarter to pull away from El Paso Pebble Hills, recording a 63-41 win in nondistrict action Saturday for the Panthers’ 14th consecutive victory.
The Panthers (19-2) held the Spartans (13-9) to only two points in the second quarter while putting 12 point of their own to put some distance between the two sides. Permian scored 19 points each in the third and fourth quarters.
Nakavieon White led the way in scoring for the Panthers, putting up 37 points, while Jase Taylor had nine.
Pebble Hills was led by Isaiah Davis who had 12 points. Daniel Coronel and Ethan Moya each had eight.
