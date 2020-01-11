  • January 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys win on the road - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys win on the road

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box Score

Permian 63, El Paso Pebble Hills 41

PEBBLE HILLS (13-9)

Elijah Davis 2 3-5 7, Daniel Coronel 4 0-0 8; Sincere Edwards, 3 0-1 6, Ethan Moya 1 0-0 8; Isaiah Davis 4 1-1 12. Totals 13 4-7 43.

PERMIAN (19-2)

Tremayne Baty 2 0-0 4, Shy Stephens-Deary, 3 0-1 6, Nakavieon White, 9 12-13 37, Keyonta Johnson 1 1-2 3, J.J. Vizcaino, 2 0-0 4, Jase Taylor 4 1-2 9. Totals 21 14-18 63

Pebble Hills 18 2 9 14 — 41

Permian 13 12 19 19 — 63

3-Point goals — Pebble Hills, 3 (Isaiah Davis 1, Moya 2), Permian 1 (White 1). Total fouls — Pebblie Hills 17, Permian 14. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 7:56 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys win on the road OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

VAN HORN The Permian boys basketball team used a dominating second quarter to pull away from El Paso Pebble Hills, recording a 63-41 win in nondistrict action Saturday for the Panthers’ 14th consecutive victory.

The Panthers (19-2) held the Spartans (13-9) to only two points in the second quarter while putting 12 point of their own to put some distance between the two sides. Permian scored 19 points each in the third and fourth quarters.

Nakavieon White led the way in scoring for the Panthers, putting up 37 points, while Jase Taylor had nine.

Pebble Hills was led by Isaiah Davis who had 12 points. Daniel Coronel and Ethan Moya each had eight.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Saturday, January 11, 2020 7:56 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
41°
Humidity: 46%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 55°/Low 37°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 40°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 74°/Low 37°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]