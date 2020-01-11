HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys win on the road

VAN HORN The Permian boys basketball team used a dominating second quarter to pull away from El Paso Pebble Hills, recording a 63-41 win in nondistrict action Saturday for the Panthers’ 14th consecutive victory.

The Panthers (19-2) held the Spartans (13-9) to only two points in the second quarter while putting 12 point of their own to put some distance between the two sides. Permian scored 19 points each in the third and fourth quarters.

Nakavieon White led the way in scoring for the Panthers, putting up 37 points, while Jase Taylor had nine.

Pebble Hills was led by Isaiah Davis who had 12 points. Daniel Coronel and Ethan Moya each had eight.