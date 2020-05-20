LOOKING BACK: May 21 Memories

>> 1959: The Carlsbad Potashers snapped Alpine’s nine-game winning streak and won their first game of the year with a 7-5 victory in New Mexico. Carlsbad came up with six runs on six hits in the seventh inning to drive starter Gary Modrell out of the game. … Crane’s football team elected tri-captains for the 1959 season. Sharing the honors were halfback Jimmy Leo, center Billy Liverman and halfback Richard Hinnant. All were starters in 1958 and Leo and Liverman were named to the All-District team.

>> 1969: Errors cost Odessa College the bi-regional junior college baseball championship against Panola Junior College with 2-1 and 1-0 losses in a doubleheader. The Wranglers saw their one-game edge slip away as Panola scored once in the seventh to tie and again in the bottom of the ninth for the win. Panola scored in the bottom of the 10th in the second game for the win.

>> 1987: Midland defeated Jackson 5-0 in Texas League action. Right fielder Ty Van Burkleo went 3 for 4 with a single, double and two-run homer. Van Burkleo’s 11th home run of the season closed out a fast start by the Angels. … Dallas Mavericks head coach Dick Motta’s seven-year tenure came to an end when he announced his retirement as head coach.

>> 2000: The Monahans baseball team was eliminated from the playoffs with a 2-1 loss in Game 3 to Lubbock-Cooper. The Loboes lost the first game 9-0 before clawing their way back with a 9-1 victory in Game 2. The Matadors took the winner-take-all showdown in Seminole in the Region I-3A quarterfinals. … McCamey’s Chris Melton accepted a basketball scholarship from Wayland Baptist University. … The RockHounds recorded a 3-0 win over the San Antonio Missions in Texas League play.