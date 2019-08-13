  • August 13, 2019

COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB names Ugalde as new head coach

COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB names Ugalde as new head coach

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 7:45 pm

COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB names Ugalde as new head coach

The UTPB athletic department announced the hiring of Eduardo Ugalde as the new head coach of the Men’s and Women’s Tennis programs Tuesday, replacing former head coach Guillaume Gauthier.

Ugalde comes to Odessa after his most recent stop as a volunteer assistant coach at The University of Alabama. He has previous assistant coaching experience at Jacksonville State (Ala.) and Barton College (N.C.) after a four-year playing career at North Carolina Wesleyan College.

The men’s team made history last season, making it to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament for the first time in program history.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

