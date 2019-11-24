WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Front court steps up for Falcons' first conference win

The UTPB women’s basketball team has used solid perimeter play from its guards to open the 2019-20 season.

In their Lone Star Conference opener Saturday against Western New Mexico, the Falcons needed production in the paint and Lemia Ntor-Ue answered the call.

Ntor-Ue scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Falcons to a 73-54 victory Saturday at the Falcon Dome.

Holly Hemmeline added 14 points to the victory as the Falcons improved to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in conference.

Last season, it took 14 conference games for the Falcons to find the win column.

“I thought she (Ntor-Ue) did a good job,” UTPB coach Rae Boothe said. “We have been getting good play from our guards to start the season but that wasn’t working well tonight, so it was nice to see our inside game working.

“This was a good win but we still have a lot of things to work on. I thought we had too many turnovers in the first half and we have to clean that up.”

The Falcons also had two players, Jada Berry and Kayla Galindo, finish the game on the bench after being injured.

Alexis Jones scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs (2-2, 0-1).

It was a ragged start for both teams, with multiple turnovers at both ends of the court as they combined for 15 turnovers and nine steals in the first 10 minutes.

Both team settled in and Western New Mexico took the lead when Alicia Mardis converted a rebound and put back off a missed free throw by teammate Kayla Clark to give the visitors a three-point lead (17-14) heading into the second quarter.

The Falcons started quickly in the second quarter with back-to-back field goals from Alexus Quaadman and Jordan Rogers moving UTPB in front.

Another rebound and put back, this time by Alexis Jones, moved the Mustangs back in front, but for only as long as it took Galindo to spot up for a 21-foot jump from the left side.

With the pace intensifying, Clark’s layup gave Western New Mexico the lead, but the Falcons quickly responded with a 9-4 run.

The Mustangs rallied with a 5-0 run over their own, but UTPB led by one at halftime.

UTPB took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 24-8 during the period to break things open. Ntor-Ue scored 12 points in the second half, many on spin moves in the paint.