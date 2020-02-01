COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers split pair of games in Louisiana

The Odessa College softball team split its final two games at the Chipola College Women’s Softball Invitational Saturday at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The Lady Wranglers (3-4 overall) defeated Snead State (Ala.) Community College 10-5 in the first game and fell 16-5 in five innings to McLennan Community College in the second game.

Odessa College got a boost in the fourth inning of Game 1, scoring six runs in the top of the frame to create separation from the Lady Parsons.

Madi Scott finished 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored and also earned the win in the circle.

The tables were reversed in the Lady Wranglers’ final game as the Highlassies put up nine runs in the top of the second inning to take control.

Lindsey Evans finished 2 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Illy Cisneros led Odessa College in the second game, finishing 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.