Odessa College logo
- Saturday's Games
-
Odessa College 10, Snead State 5
Odessa.......... 002 602 0 — 10 14 2
Snead State... 002 030 0 — 5 8 5
Madi Scott, Koral Sylvestine (5) and Lauren Dolynski. Mycala Mitchell, Kaitlyn Clark and Shelby Payne. W — Scott. L — Mitchell. 2B — Odessa College: Alyssa Gillen 2, Cori Turner 2, Becca Duran, Kait Reinecke, Scott. Snead State: Hannah Pritchett, Payne. HR — Snead State: Gracie Martin
Records — Odessa College 3-3.
McLennan Community College 16, Odessa College 5 (5)
McLennan..... 191 50 — 16 15 0
Odessa.......... 221 00 — 5 9 5
Gracy Crafts and Maddie Stephans. Alyssa Barrienetez, Koral Sylvestine (2), Cori Turner (4) and Lauren Dolynski. W — Crafts. L — Barrientez. 2B — McLennan: Lindsey Evans, Stephans. Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Becca Duran, Monique Pando 2. HR — McLennan: Evans.
Records — Odessa College 3-4.
Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 8:15 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers split pair of games in Louisiana
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
YOUNGSVILLE, LA. The Odessa College softball team split its final two games at the Chipola College Women’s Softball Invitational Saturday at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
The Lady Wranglers (3-4 overall) defeated Snead State (Ala.) Community College 10-5 in the first game and fell 16-5 in five innings to McLennan Community College in the second game.
Odessa College got a boost in the fourth inning of Game 1, scoring six runs in the top of the frame to create separation from the Lady Parsons.
Madi Scott finished 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored and also earned the win in the circle.
The tables were reversed in the Lady Wranglers’ final game as the Highlassies put up nine runs in the top of the second inning to take control.
Lindsey Evans finished 2 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Illy Cisneros led Odessa College in the second game, finishing 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Saturday, February 1, 2020 8:15 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
Lady Wranglers,
Softball,
College Softball