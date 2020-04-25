  • April 25, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 26 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1963: On this date, Bennie Adams of McCamey and Dewey Burkhart of Midland took low pro and low amateur honors, respectively, in the Ranchland Hills Pro-Am. Adams had an even-par 71, while Johnny Ward and Jimmy Russell of Odessa followed with scores of 72 and 73, respectively. … The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams returned to the diamond in district play. The Panthers faced Midland High at home while the Bronchos took on Midland Lee on the road.

>> 1972: The Permian baseball team defeated Abilene Cooper, 8-6, in a District 5-4A game. Pitcher Collins Rice gave up only four hits in running his district record to 7-2. … The Monahans baseball team pulled off a 6-5 win over Seminole in a District 2-3A contest. A three-run homer by Steve Manley in the top of the fifth inning gave the Loboes the lead for good. … Odessa High took a 2-1 win over Abilene High in a game that helped the Bronchos stay in first in the district standings.

>> 1992: The Midland Lee baseball team managed a 6-3 victory over Odessa High at Fly Field despite already being eliminated from the District 4-5A playoff chase. … The Permian baseball team earned a spot in the playoffs with a 13-3 win over Midland High after a two-year postseason absence. … The Odessa College baseball team defeated Tarleton State’s junior varsity team in a doubleheader by scores of 7-4 and 15-9.

>> 2002: Monahans’ Ben Hawkins and Aashish Chopra won the Region I-3A title at the Odessa Tennis Center, grabbing the title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Fort Stockton’s Bjorn Subia and Eric Fierro. … Kermit and Lamesa battled in a bi-district softball game at the Ratliff Softball Complex. … The Permian softball team faced Lubbock Monterey in the bi-district round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

