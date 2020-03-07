WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers fall in semifinals

Odessa College logo
Collin County Community College 70, Odessa College 65
ODESSA COLLEGE (23-10, 11-3)
Arielle Adams 0-5 0-0 0, Oako Adika 4-13 2-2 10, Sofia Persson 7-13 0-0 19, Geovana Lopes 4-8 0-0 8, Jordan Brown 4-11 4-4 12, Sasha Schoenborn 0-0 0-0 0, Nokioia White 1-6 1-2 4, Jenyff Moura 1-6 0-0 2, Jemilynn Mahoney 0-1 0-0 0, Maria Guimaraes 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 26-71 7-8 65.
COLLIN COUNTY CC (25-8, 13-3)
Anyssia Gibbs 2-6 4-4 8, Cydney Rivera 4-7 0-1 8, Destiny Thurman 4-14 6-6 16, Lucy Ibeh 7-12 0-0 14, Shala Robinson 2-6 6-8 10, Awatea Leath 2-4 2-4 7, Cardirina Nolen 2-5 3-3 7. Totals 23-54 21-26 70.
Odessa College 12 17 22 14 — 65
Collin County 6 16 22 26 — 70
3-Point goals — Odessa College 6-26 (Adams 0-4, Adika 0-4, Persson 5-9, Brown 0-2, White 1-4, Moura 0-3, Collin County Community College 3-9 (Gibbs 0-2, Rivera 0-1, Thurman 2-4, Leath 1-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 23, Collin County Community College 11. Fouled out — Odessa College (Lopes, Moura, Guimaraes). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 40 (Adika 9), Collin County Community College 23 (Ibeh 6, Robinson 6). Assists — Odessa College 14 (White 6). Collin County Community College 6 (Rivera 2, Thurman 2, Robinson 2).
ABILENE Odessa College kept sending Collin County Community College to the free throw line and the Lady Cougars made the Lady Wranglers pay.
Collin County defeated Odessa College 70-65 in the semifinals of the NJCAA Region V tournament Friday at Moody Coliseum.
Odessa College was whistled for 23 fouls, with three players fouling out. The Lady Cougars took advantage by making 21-of-26 free throws.
Sofie Persson scored a game-high 19 points to led the Lady Wranglers (23-9), while Jordan Brown finished with 12 and Okako Adika and Maria Guimaraes each had 10.
Destiny Thurman had 16 points to lead Collin County (25-8), while Lucy Ibeh had 14 and Shala Robinson had 10.
