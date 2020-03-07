  • March 7, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers fall in semifinals

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers fall in semifinals

Box score

Collin County Community College 70, Odessa College 65

ODESSA COLLEGE (23-10, 11-3)

Arielle Adams 0-5 0-0 0, Oako Adika 4-13 2-2 10, Sofia Persson 7-13 0-0 19, Geovana Lopes 4-8 0-0 8, Jordan Brown 4-11 4-4 12, Sasha Schoenborn 0-0 0-0 0, Nokioia White 1-6 1-2 4, Jenyff Moura 1-6 0-0 2, Jemilynn Mahoney 0-1 0-0 0, Maria Guimaraes 5-8 0-0 10. Totals 26-71 7-8 65.

COLLIN COUNTY CC (25-8, 13-3)

Anyssia Gibbs 2-6 4-4 8, Cydney Rivera 4-7 0-1 8, Destiny Thurman 4-14 6-6 16, Lucy Ibeh 7-12 0-0 14, Shala Robinson 2-6 6-8 10, Awatea Leath 2-4 2-4 7, Cardirina Nolen 2-5 3-3 7. Totals 23-54 21-26 70.

Odessa College 12 17 22 14 — 65

Collin County 6 16 22 26 — 70

3-Point goals — Odessa College 6-26 (Adams 0-4, Adika 0-4, Persson 5-9, Brown 0-2, White 1-4, Moura 0-3, Collin County Community College 3-9 (Gibbs 0-2, Rivera 0-1, Thurman 2-4, Leath 1-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 23, Collin County Community College 11. Fouled out — Odessa College (Lopes, Moura, Guimaraes). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 40 (Adika 9), Collin County Community College 23 (Ibeh 6, Robinson 6). Assists — Odessa College 14 (White 6). Collin County Community College 6 (Rivera 2, Thurman 2, Robinson 2).

Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2020 7:47 pm

Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2020 7:47 pm

ABILENE Odessa College kept sending Collin County Community College to the free throw line and the Lady Cougars made the Lady Wranglers pay.

Collin County defeated Odessa College 70-65 in the semifinals of the NJCAA Region V tournament Friday at Moody Coliseum.

Odessa College was whistled for 23 fouls, with three players fouling out. The Lady Cougars took advantage by making 21-of-26 free throws.

Sofie Persson scored a game-high 19 points to led the Lady Wranglers (23-9), while Jordan Brown finished with 12 and Okako Adika and Maria Guimaraes each had 10.

Destiny Thurman had 16 points to lead Collin County (25-8), while Lucy Ibeh had 14 and Shala Robinson had 10.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

