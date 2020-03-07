WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers fall in semifinals

ABILENE Odessa College kept sending Collin County Community College to the free throw line and the Lady Cougars made the Lady Wranglers pay.

Collin County defeated Odessa College 70-65 in the semifinals of the NJCAA Region V tournament Friday at Moody Coliseum.

Odessa College was whistled for 23 fouls, with three players fouling out. The Lady Cougars took advantage by making 21-of-26 free throws.

Sofie Persson scored a game-high 19 points to led the Lady Wranglers (23-9), while Jordan Brown finished with 12 and Okako Adika and Maria Guimaraes each had 10.

Destiny Thurman had 16 points to lead Collin County (25-8), while Lucy Ibeh had 14 and Shala Robinson had 10.