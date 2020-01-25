HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos win first district game

MIDLAND The Odessa High boys basketball team managed to bring an end to their District 2-6A woes with 48-41 victory against Midland Lee Friday at Rebel Gymnasium.

With the triumph, the Bronchos (11-15 overall, 1-2 District 2-6A) celebrated their first district win since Feb. 13, 2018.

“First off, I’m excited for our guys,” said Odessa High head coach Neal Welch. “That’s our first district win and it’s been a while since we’ve won a district game so I’m just happy for our guys.

“We started out slow. We were sloppy and had a lot of turnovers but it was a good team win. We had a lot of guys contribute so I’m happy about that.”

Coco Rose scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Bronchos. Christian Tijerina and L.J. Willis each had 10 in the victory.

Elijah Maxwell scored 12 points to lead the Rebels (5-18, 0-3), while Mahkilyn Young had 11.

“When the kids play hard, you’re disappointed in the loss but you’re not disappointed in the kids because they played hard,” Midland Lee head coach Doug Gordon said. “We’re young and we need to be able to handle those situations.

“That’s what we’re trying to learn what to do.”

Midland Lee got off to a promising start, opening the night with a 6-3 run and led 12-9 after one quarter, bolstered by strong rebounding.

Odessa High opened the second quarter on a 6-1 run to take the lead as Tijerina, Ayden Blair and Rose all contributed, helping the Bronchos as they built a 26-20 halftime advantage.

The Rebels answered in the second half with a quick 5-0 run to cut the deficit down to one and had another 5-0 run to tie the game late in the third quarter.

With the game tied after 36 minutes (32-32), Odessa High created some separation with a 10-0 run after a Rose 3-pointer gave Odessa High a 42-32 lead with 3:30 remaining.

The Rebels, however, had a late charge in them and responded with a 9-0 run and cut the lead down to 42-41.

That was as close as Lee got as the Bronchos closed the game on a 6-0 run with baskets from Blair, Willis and Rose to seal the victory and end the losing streak.