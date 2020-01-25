  • January 25, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos win first district game - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos win first district game

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box Score

Odessa High 48, Midland Lee 41

ODESSA HIGH (11-15, 1-2)

Coco Rose 3 0-0 15, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 2, Felix 1 1-2 3, L.J. Willies 5 0-0 10, Christian Tijerina 2 6-6 10, Aydan Blair 1 0-1 2, Perry Gonzales 0 2-2 2, Chris Blair 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-9 48.

MIDLAND LEE (5-18, 0-3)

Shemar Davis, 3 0-4 6, Elijah Maxwell 2 2-5 12, Lawrence Pertile 1 0-2 2, Addison Akbar 1 1-1 3, Christian Romero 2 0-0 4, Mahkilyn Young 5 1-1 11, Jonathan Rabe 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 5-15 41.

Odessa High 9 17 6 16 — 48

Midland Lee 12 8 12 9 — 41

3-Point goals — Odessa high 3 (Rose 3), Midland Lee 2 (Maxwell 2). Total fouls — Odessa High 19, Midland Lee 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Related Galleries

icon-collection HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High-Midland Lee

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 12:06 am

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos win first district game By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Odessa High boys basketball team managed to bring an end to their District 2-6A woes with 48-41 victory against Midland Lee Friday at Rebel Gymnasium.

With the triumph, the Bronchos (11-15 overall, 1-2 District 2-6A) celebrated their first district win since Feb. 13, 2018.

“First off, I’m excited for our guys,” said Odessa High head coach Neal Welch. “That’s our first district win and it’s been a while since we’ve won a district game so I’m just happy for our guys.

“We started out slow. We were sloppy and had a lot of turnovers but it was a good team win. We had a lot of guys contribute so I’m happy about that.”

Coco Rose scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Bronchos. Christian Tijerina and L.J. Willis each had 10 in the victory.

Elijah Maxwell scored 12 points to lead the Rebels (5-18, 0-3), while Mahkilyn Young had 11.

“When the kids play hard, you’re disappointed in the loss but you’re not disappointed in the kids because they played hard,” Midland Lee head coach Doug Gordon said. “We’re young and we need to be able to handle those situations.

“That’s what we’re trying to learn what to do.”

Midland Lee got off to a promising start, opening the night with a 6-3 run and led 12-9 after one quarter, bolstered by strong rebounding.

Odessa High opened the second quarter on a 6-1 run to take the lead as Tijerina, Ayden Blair and Rose all contributed, helping the Bronchos as they built a 26-20 halftime advantage.

The Rebels answered in the second half with a quick 5-0 run to cut the deficit down to one and had another 5-0 run to tie the game late in the third quarter.

With the game tied after 36 minutes (32-32), Odessa High created some separation with a 10-0 run after a Rose 3-pointer gave Odessa High a 42-32 lead with 3:30 remaining.

The Rebels, however, had a late charge in them and responded with a 9-0 run and cut the lead down to 42-41.

That was as close as Lee got as the Bronchos closed the game on a 6-0 run with baskets from Blair, Willis and Rose to seal the victory and end the losing streak.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , , on Saturday, January 25, 2020 12:06 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 64%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]