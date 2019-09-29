  • September 29, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tarleton State lives up to high ranking against UTPB - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tarleton State lives up to high ranking against UTPB

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
No. 4 Tarleton State 49, UTPB 7

Tarleton State......... 21.... 7   14     7   —    49

UTPB......................... 0.... 7     0     0   —      7

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Tarleton: Zimari Manning 33 pass from Ben Holmes (Christian Hernandez kick), 13:53. Drive: 3 plays, 73 yards, 1:07.

Tarleton: Zimari Manning 77 yd pass from Ben Holmes (Christian Hernandez kick), 10:23. Drive: 3 plays, 80 yards, 1:09.

Tarleton: Zimari Manning 74 yd pass from Ben Holmes (Christian Hernandez kick), 3:42. Drive: 4 plays, 90 yards, 1:49.

Second Quarter

Tarleton: Khalil Banks 10 yd run (Christian Hernandez kick), 6:19. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 3:41.

UTPB: Adrian Walker 6 yd run (Hayden Decossas kick), 2:01. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 4:18.

Third Quarter

Tarleton: Khalil Banks 1 yd run (Christian Hernandez kick), 8:58. Drive: 2 plays, 5 yards, :26.

Tarleton: Khalil Banks 8 yd run (Christian Hernandez kick), 2:21. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 3:09.

Fourth Quarter

Tarleton: Prince Robinson 12 yd interception return (Christian Hernandez kick), 12:57.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                  Tarleton                 UTPB

First Downs........................ 22.................... 15

Total Yards...................... 632.................. 318

Rushes-Yards............ 47-288............. 45-157

Passing Yards................. 344.................. 161

Passing.................... 14-21-0........... 12-31-2

Sacked/Yards Lost........... 0-0................... 1-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 4-51.2............ 11-45.7

Penalties-Yards......... 11-148................. 6-50

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Tarleton: Daniel McCants 17-135, Khalil Banks 16-94, Ryheem Skinner 6-26, Thomas McDonald 1-16, Ben Holmes 2-11, Justice Anyanwu 3-10, Cameron Burston 1-(-1), Team 1-(-3).

UTPB: Marquis Simmons 13-44, Clayton Roberts 8-37, Davion Sutton 7-27, Matt Zubiate 1-21, Gabe Nelson 10-15, Adrian Walker 4-9, Kobe Robinson 2-4

Passing

Tarleton: Ben Holmes 14-21-0—344.

UTPB: Clayton Roberts 12-31-3—161.

Receiving

Tarleton: Zimari Manning 7-257, J.F. Thomas 2-36, Khalil Banks 2-10, Chandler Jones 1-26, Camron Lewis 1-9, Daniel McCants 1-6.

UTPB: Caleb Forrest 4-61, Kyle McBride 4-58, Kobe Robinson 2-14, Ben Galaviz 1-26, Jeremiah Cooley 1-2.

Interceptions

Tarleton: Prince Robinson 2-30, Benjie Franklin 1-24.

UTPB: None.

 

Posted: Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:58 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tarleton State lives up to high ranking against UTPB Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Tarleton State football team headed to the Permian Basin ranked No. 4 in the nation in the most recent AFCA Division II poll.

The Texans quickly showed host UTPB that every bit of that recognition is well deserved.

Ziamari Manning and Khalil Banks each scored three touchdowns and Prince Robinson returned an interception for another score as Tarleton State routed the Falcons, 49-7, in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Texans (4-0 overall, 2-0 conference) jumped out to a two-touchdown lead less than five minutes into the game and never looked back, finishing with 632 yards off total offense.

“They’re really good,” UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan said. “There’s a reason they are the No. 4 team in the country and they played like it.

“Obviously we would have liked to have shown better, but that’s a great team; they are probably going to have a deep run in the playoffs and compete for a national championship.”

Quarterback Ben Holmes completed 14-of-21 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns, all to Manning in the first quarter. Manning finished with seven receptions for 257 yards, with touchdowns catches of 33, 77 and 74 yards.

Daniel McCants carried 17 times for 135 yards for Tarleton State, but it was Banks capping off three drives with touchdown runs of 10, 1 and 8 yards.

UTPB quarterback Clayton Roberts, making his first start for the Falcons (2-2, 0-2) finished 12-of-31 for 161 yards and three interceptions.

“It was good to be out there with the guys, getting the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for,” Roberts said of the start. “It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we can learn from it and be better next week.

“We know we have a good offense and guys that can score if we do our jobs. We just didn’t do our jobs today and at the end of the day, we have to make the plays.”

Adrian Walker scored the Falcons’ touchdown on a 6-yard run with 2:01 remaining in the first half. He finished with 37 yards on eight carries, while Marquis Simmons led UTPB with 44 yards on 13 carries.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:58 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 89°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 89°/Low 71°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]