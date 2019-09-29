COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Tarleton State lives up to high ranking against UTPB

The Tarleton State football team headed to the Permian Basin ranked No. 4 in the nation in the most recent AFCA Division II poll.

The Texans quickly showed host UTPB that every bit of that recognition is well deserved.

Ziamari Manning and Khalil Banks each scored three touchdowns and Prince Robinson returned an interception for another score as Tarleton State routed the Falcons, 49-7, in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Texans (4-0 overall, 2-0 conference) jumped out to a two-touchdown lead less than five minutes into the game and never looked back, finishing with 632 yards off total offense.

“They’re really good,” UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan said. “There’s a reason they are the No. 4 team in the country and they played like it.

“Obviously we would have liked to have shown better, but that’s a great team; they are probably going to have a deep run in the playoffs and compete for a national championship.”

Quarterback Ben Holmes completed 14-of-21 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns, all to Manning in the first quarter. Manning finished with seven receptions for 257 yards, with touchdowns catches of 33, 77 and 74 yards.

Daniel McCants carried 17 times for 135 yards for Tarleton State, but it was Banks capping off three drives with touchdown runs of 10, 1 and 8 yards.

UTPB quarterback Clayton Roberts, making his first start for the Falcons (2-2, 0-2) finished 12-of-31 for 161 yards and three interceptions.

“It was good to be out there with the guys, getting the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for,” Roberts said of the start. “It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we can learn from it and be better next week.

“We know we have a good offense and guys that can score if we do our jobs. We just didn’t do our jobs today and at the end of the day, we have to make the plays.”

Adrian Walker scored the Falcons’ touchdown on a 6-yard run with 2:01 remaining in the first half. He finished with 37 yards on eight carries, while Marquis Simmons led UTPB with 44 yards on 13 carries.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide