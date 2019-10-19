  • October 19, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out Ice Wolves

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out Ice Wolves

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 11:00 pm

Odessa American

Two early goals and a standout performance from goalie Aaron Randazzo were the difference as Odessa defeated New Mexico 2-0 Friday at the Ector County Coliseum.

The Jackalopes (5-4-1-1 overall) had a goal from Matt Hutton less than five minutes into the game and a power-play goal by Connor Scahill midway through the first period to give the team an early lead. After that, it was Randazzo’s turn to keep the Ice Wolves (0-11-0-1) in check, recording 20 saves in his first shutout of the season.

The two teams meet again at 7 Saturday night back at the Ector County Coliseum as Odessa goes for its third straight win.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, October 18, 2019 11:00 pm.

