NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes shut out Ice Wolves

Two early goals and a standout performance from goalie Aaron Randazzo were the difference as Odessa defeated New Mexico 2-0 Friday at the Ector County Coliseum.
The Jackalopes (5-4-1-1 overall) had a goal from Matt Hutton less than five minutes into the game and a power-play goal by Connor Scahill midway through the first period to give the team an early lead. After that, it was Randazzo’s turn to keep the Ice Wolves (0-11-0-1) in check, recording 20 saves in his first shutout of the season.
The two teams meet again at 7 Saturday night back at the Ector County Coliseum as Odessa goes for its third straight win.
