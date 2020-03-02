HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS, Permian teams return to action

The Odessa High and Permian boys and girls soccer teams return to the field in pivotal District 2-6A matches today.

The Odessa High teams will host Midland High at Ratliff Stadium, starting with the girls game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 pm.

The Bronchos (12-6-3 overall, 4-1-1 in 2-6A) are tied for first with the Bulldogs (12-3-4, 4-1-1). The Lady Bronchos (11-5-3, 2-2-2) sit in third with The Lady Dawgs (11-6-4, 5-1-0) ahead in second place with 20 points.

Both the Permian boys and the Lady Panthers head east to face Midland Lee at Grande Communications Stadium, starting with the girls match at 5:30 p.m.

The Panthers (6-9-3, 3-3-0) sits in a tie for third with Midland Lee (9-8-1, 3-3-0) in the standings with 12 points. The Lady Panthers 13-6-3, 1-3-2) are tied for fourth with the Lady Rebels (9-6-2, 1-3-2) with eight points.