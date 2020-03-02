  • March 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS, Permian teams return to action - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS, Permian teams return to action

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 8:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS, Permian teams return to action OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High and Permian boys and girls soccer teams return to the field in pivotal District 2-6A matches today.

The Odessa High teams will host Midland High at Ratliff Stadium, starting with the girls game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 pm.

The Bronchos (12-6-3 overall, 4-1-1 in 2-6A) are tied for first with the Bulldogs (12-3-4, 4-1-1). The Lady Bronchos (11-5-3, 2-2-2) sit in third with The Lady Dawgs (11-6-4, 5-1-0) ahead in second place with 20 points.

Both the Permian boys and the Lady Panthers head east to face Midland Lee at Grande Communications Stadium, starting with the girls match at 5:30 p.m.

The Panthers (6-9-3, 3-3-0) sits in a tie for third with Midland Lee (9-8-1, 3-3-0) in the standings with 12 points. The Lady Panthers 13-6-3, 1-3-2) are tied for fourth with the Lady Rebels (9-6-2, 1-3-2) with eight points.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, March 2, 2020 8:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 53°
Showers late. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 58°/Low 44°
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 47°/Low 37°
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]