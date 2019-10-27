NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Brahmas sweep Jackalopes

The Odessa Jackalopes finished their series against the Lone Star Brahmas with a 7-4 loss Saturday at Ector County Coliseum.

Both teams scored a combined eight goals in the first period as the Brahmas took a 5-3 lead heading into the first intermission.

But a goal by Lone Star’s Patriks Ozols with an assist by Joey Baez gave the visitors a three-goal cushion in the second period.

Michael Sacco got one back for the Jackalopes in the third period before Matt Guerra answered back for the Brahmas.

Lone Star outshot Odessa 41-24.

The victory completed a series sweep for Lone Star, which improved to 12-3-0-1 for the season while the Jackalopes fell to 5-8-1-1.