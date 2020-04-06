LOOKING BACK: April 7 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1950: On this date, the Odessa Stars semi-pro baseball team was getting ready for its weekend series against the Carlsbad Skulls. The Stars were coming off a 17-2 win against Pecos. … The Odessa Oilers baseball team was getting ready to play its final preseason game against Oklahoma City. It was the second home exhibition game for the Oilers. … The Odessa High baseball team defeated Midland High, 4-0, to begin district play.

>> 1963: The Permian boys track and field team won the District 2-4A title in San Angelo. The Panthers scored 109 points, with San Angelo finishing second with 95. Abilene Cooper was third and Odessa High fourth. … Rain forced postponement for area baseball teams including Odessa High’s contest with San Angelo, while Permian’s game against Big Spring was also moved. … Fort Stockton edged out Kermit in the District 2-3A track and field championships at home.

>> 1982: The Permian baseball team snapped a two-game losing streak, recording a 3-2 win over Midland Lee in a District 5-5A contest. The Midland High baseball team defeated Odessa High, 8-2, in another district matchup. The loss put Odessa High at 0-5 in district play. … Permian tennis players Kelly McAfee, along with doubles partner Ellen Wikse, advanced to the Class 5A regional tournament in Lubbock.

>> 1999: The Odessa High baseball team lost to Abilene Cooper 12-5 in a District 4-5A contest. … Alpine rallied to fend off Kermit in a District 4-3A contest at Yellow Jackets Field, winning 14-5. The victory kept Alpine undefeated and in first place in the district standings. Alpine came back from a four-run deficit from the second inning. … The Abilene High baseball team used a late run to take an 8-7 win over Permian in a District 4-5A contest.