SOFTBALL: US national team to return to Midland

Softball will be making its return to the Olympics this summer and with it will be a return to Midland for the US National Team in an exhibition tour.

The national team will make a stop in West Texas during its pre-Olympic schedule, facing Lubbock Christian in a doubleheader on April 25 at Security Bank Ballpark.

The games will be part of the Stand Beside Her Tour as the Team USA crisscrosses the country as it prepares for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

It will mark the first time the national team will make a stop in Midland since 2008, which was also the last time softball was featured in the Olympics.

“I know that when we had the Olympic team here before, softball was huge in West Texas and it’s still huge,” said District Commissioner for West Texas Scott Stone. “But it has dropped off a little bit since it wasn’t in the Olympics for a while.

“So now that we have it back in the Olympics, the girls are starting to see that and they want to be an Olympic team player.”

The doubleheader will begin at 5 p.m. with Game 2 taking place approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

According to Monty Hoppel, the decision to get Lubbock Christian to play came down to availability.

“It was a struggle to find a team,” Hoppel said. “Luckily Lubbock Christian has a very good softball program and they were available.”

Lubbock Christian Univeristy, which is playing in its first season in the Lone Star Conference this year, is ranked 20th in the NCAA Division II poll.

The Lady Chaps are 16-6 overall, 1-3 in Lone Star Conference and will be done with their regular season when it faces the national team.

The doubleheader comes a week before the Lone Star Conference tournament.

“They got it worked out,” Hoppel said. “It’s right before their tournament so they want to give their pitchers some work and they’ll get a lot of that.

“That’s one of the reasons why we took Lubbock Christian. It’s a great opponent to have. They’re just up the road.”

Midland will be the final stop of a three-city swing through Texas, with the national team playing in Sugar Land on April 18 and then in Dallas from April 21-23.

“Midland’s unique because you have a Double-A baseball team,” Hoppel said. “It’s unique that you’ve seen the Double-A All-Star Game come through here.

“Midland’s known for bringing in unique events. We’ve had the local swim championships too. Texas Tech’s been here before as well.”