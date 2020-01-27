COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Falcons credit fans for making a difference

They are there each night, but don’t show up on the stat sheet for the UTPB men’s and women’s basketball team.

Still, they have the ability to impact the outcomes at the Falcon Dome and Falcons men’s basketball team knows just how important the Flock, the home crowd, cheerleaders and band is each night.

From the increased volume of noise coming from the stands to the quick-change artists looking to district shooters, UTPB’s supporters are 100 percent behind their team.

“Give our guys a tremendous amount of credit, but, I would say, all the credit goes to the Flock, home crowd, the band, the cheerleaders,” men’s coach Josh Newman said. “Because our late-game free-throw line defensive has been phenomenal, the last couple games, especially the last two free throws each game for the opponent.”

Against UT Tyler, the Falcons had climbed out of a 17-point hole to tie the game in the final seconds, only to watch the Patriots’ Ty Glover find a way to the free throw line with 5.3 seconds to play.

Cue the cacophony.

Glover missed the first, then the second, allowing the Falcons to get to overtime, where they eventually pulled away for the 96-89 victory.

Saturday, against Texas A&M-Commerce, the crucial free throws weren’t as close to the end of the game, but they were no less important as the Lions were looking to maintain their lead.

Deon Barrett stepped to the line with 1:33 to play and left moments later after missing a pair of shots. The Falcons took the lead on their next trip down the floor and when Donoven Carlisle made 1-of-2 from the line in the final five seconds, UTPB had a perfect weekend.

“Those were two games we felt like we had to have,” Newman said. “Obviously two big games for us; every game is big when you are talking about postseason play.”

>> PLAY BALL: There is a forecast for snow in the Permian Basin Thursday, so it’s only natural that the Falcons’ baseball team is set to open its 2020 season against West Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Friday at Roden Field.

Unlike prior seasons, Coach Brian Reinke is heading into Lone Star Conference play without the benefit of some nonconference games to shake out the bugs on offense, defense and among the pitching staff.

The quick entry to every game counting comes about after the conference expanded prior to the 2019-20 seasons.

“Seven months ago when we knew we had to make schedule changes when the Lone Star and Heartland were combining, some coaches don’t want divisions because they think it’s unfair because you don’t play this team or this team,” Reinke said. “When this schedule got floated around, I’m not going to lie; I initially thought it was a great idea.

“It’s not. Usually you get 10, 12 nonconference games at the front end of that, a couple of Division I games on Tuesdays.”

If there is any silver lining, every team in the conference is in the same boat as the Falcons.

So, the Buffaloes may come into the three-game series ranked 13th in the nation, but they will have the same questions as the Falcons when the first pitch is thrown.

>> DOWN TIME: The UTPB men’s and women’s swim team had its final regular-season meet Saturday in Georgetown, where the Falcons came away with the overall victory against Southwestern University.

Now, it’s time for some rest before heading to the conference championships, Feb. 19-22, at Delta State in Cleveland, Miss.

“We’ll do some high yardage this week and then we’ll start to taper for the conference championships,” head coach Cameron Kainer said. “It’s about keeping the energy high and making the workouts personable, along with making sure that everyone gets the rest they need.”

