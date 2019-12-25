HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 All-Permian Basin Team Superlatives

Trey Cross, RB

Player of the Year

Greenwood, 5-9, 165, Jr.

>> Key Stats: Cross was a threat to go the distance each time he touched the football, finishing with 156 carries for 1,975 yards, including a 99-yard scamper against Pecos, and 23 touchdowns to help the Rangers to an undefeated regular season.

>> Greenwood coach Rusty Purser says: “Trey is just phenomenal. He has a unique ability to just roll with the punches. Anytime he got hit really hard, I would sometimes wince and wonder if he was going to get back up. He always did and nothing fazed him. That’s one of the most impressive things about him.”

Rusty Purser

Coach of the Year

Greenwood

>> Key Stats: Purser took over the program this season and guided the Rangers to a 14-1 record and a spot in the Class 4A Division II state semifinals.

>> Greenwood running back Trey Cross says: “His play calls helped me a lot and put me in positions to succeed. He’s also a great motivator and helped me understand the role I can play on the team and to step up and make plays.”.

Mikey Serrano, QB

Offensive Player of the Year

Midland Lee, 5-11, 185, Jr.

>> Key Stats: Was 151-of-229 passing for 2,880 yards, 38 touchdowns, three interceptions; 94 carries, 775 yards, nine touchdowns.

>> Midland Lee coach Clint Hartman says: “He’s a Division I player. He can run, he can throw, he’s a team guy, maybe the best I’ve ever coached. You want the ball in his hand because he’s a winner. He owns every record that Lee has at quarterback and when you talk about the history of Lee High School and he owns all the records, he’s pretty special.”

Teo Banks, LB

Defensive Player of the Year

Permian, 6-1, 195, Jr.

>> Key Stats: Banks was a one-man wrecking crew for the Panthers, finishing with 140 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three pass breakups, one interception return for a touchdown, one caused fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt. He had 25 tackles against Midland Lee, 22 against Southlake Carroll and 20 against Amarillo Tascosa.

>> Permian coach Jeff Ellison says: “Teo is one of the guys that we’ve watched grow up through the program, from when he was in the seventh grade. He is a difference maker for our defense and sets the tone with his intensity, his work ethic, watching game film, everything. He had a breakout season.”

Jaxon Willis, QB

Newcomer of the Year

Crane, 5-11, 180, Soph.

>> Key Stats: Willis proved to be the perfect conductor for Coach Jeff Cordell’s new wide-open offense. He was 197-of-301 passing for 3,078 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 93 times for 345 yards and 11 touchdowns.

>> Crane coach Jeff Cordell says: “Coming in and learning a new offense, new terminology, everything, I thought Jaxon did a very good job. He never seemed overwhelmed by things. He did a good job making decisions out there, making the correct read and getting the ball out of his hand quickly. He’s really going to benefit from our offseason.”

Aaron Fellows, QB/RB/WR/DB

Utility Player of the Year

Alpine, 5-11, 160, Sr.

>> Key Stats: Fellows seemingly never came off the field for the Fightin’ Bucks, finishing 61-of-100 passing for 905 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 174 times for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns. He caught 11 passes for 229 yards and three scores, made 41 tackles on defense, had three sacks, seven tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

>> Alpine coach John Fellows says: “He pretty much can do anything on the offensive side that we ask him to do. He settled in in Week 5 or 6 at the quarterback spot and it started clicking and he got the respect of the team. His knowledge of the game is very high; his football IQ is huge as he’s been around it his entire life. Defensively, he started for us at free safety and we used him a lot more in a run-support role, the eighth or ninth man in the box.”