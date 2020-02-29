  • February 29, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High holds off Permian

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High holds off Permian

District 2-6A Standings

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

(Overall record in parentheses)

GIRLS

W L T Pts

Wol. Frenship (11-0-2) …… ...6 0 0 24

Midland High (11-6-4) ………5 1 0 20

Odessa High (11-5-3) …… ..…2 2 2 12

Permian (13-6-3) ………... ..…1 3 2 8

Midland Lee (9-6-2) ……… …1 3 2 8

Ama. Tascosa (1-13-2) ……. ...0 6 0 0

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

Friday, Feb. 28

Odessa High 3, Permian 1

Wolfforth Frenship 1, Midland Lee 0

Midland High 12, Amarillo Tascosa 0

Tuesday, March 3

Midland High at Odessa High, 5:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Permian at Midland Lee, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship at Amarillo Tascosa, 5:30 p.m., Dick Bivins Stadium

Friday, March 6

Odessa High at Amarillo Tascosa, 5:30 p.m., Dick Bivins Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship at Permian, 5:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Midland High vs. Midland Lee, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Tuesday, March 10

Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship, 5:30 p.m.

Midland High at Permian, 5:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa at Midland Lee, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Tuesday, March 17

Midland Lee vs. Odessa High, 5:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Permian at Amarillo Tascosa, 5:30 p.m., Dick Bivins Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship at Midland High, 5:30 p.m., Grande Commuications Stadium

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 11:11 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls soccer team managed to hold off Permian, earning a 3-1 against its crosstown rival in District 2-6A play Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Cassandra Ramirez scored twice and Lilian Galindo added the third to pace the Lady Bronchos (11-5-3 overall, 2-2-2 in district, 12 points).

The Lady Panthers dropped to 13-6-3, 1-3-2, eight points.

“It’s always a whirlwind when these two teams play,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “There’s tons of excitement.

“I think both sides created a lot of opportunities and I thought (goalkeeper) Bayleah Garcia did a good job of keeping them off. We did a good job of supporting each other and it was evident there towards the end.”

An early attempt by Permian’s Jaden Sosa was saved by Garcia just moments after the starting whistle.

Less than a minute later, Odessa High found itself on the counterattack and Ramirez fired a shot past Permian’s goalkeeper Maria Vasquez for the opening goal in the game’s second minute.

Permian had the majority of shots in the first half but came away with nothing to show for it.

“We had to do two very important things and that was to take care of the number four team (in the district) and step up and defend,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “We didn’t do either one of those and it showed.”

Garcia continued to be tested as a well-struck shot from Daniella Ibarra on a cross went straight to the goalkeeper’s hands.

Permian’s patience paid off just after halftime when Nyxalee Munoz found the back of the net for the equalizing goal with 35 minutes remaining in the game.

Odessa High then started to build up more attacks, but Permian managed to control possession for the majority of the game.

The Lady Panthers’ Kelcie Fuentes hooked up with Caydance Pornan on a pass inside the box but the shot went wide left of the goal with less 25 minutes remaining.

Ramirez took a chance at the other end with a long-range shot that required a finger tip save by Vasquez.

The Lady Bronchos wouldn’t be denied for long, as Lilian Galindo’s strike from the right flank found the back of the net and Odessa High reclaimed its lead with 14 minutes remaining.

Then, with four minutes remaining to play, Ramirez scored her second goal of the night to put the game out of reach.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

