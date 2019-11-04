COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College earns top seed for Region V Tournament

The road map is now officially set for the Odessa College volleyball team.

The Lady Wranglers earned the No. 1 seed in the Region V West Confernce Tournament that begins Friday at the Cahoon Armory Gym in Roswell, N.M.

Odessa College will play the winner of New Mexico Junior College and fifth seed Frank Phillips College at 10 a.m. Saturday. If the Lady Wranglers win, they will go on to play in the championship match at 3 p.m. that same day.

The winner of the tournament advances to the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championships that starts Nov. 21 in Hutchinson, Kan.