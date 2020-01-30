NATIONAL PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE: Sockers tab Jacobs as new head coach

Sockers FC will turn toward a familiar face to coach the team this year.

The team has named Dave Jacobs as the new head coach, the club announced on Thursday.

Jacobs is no stranger to the club, having served as an assistant in 2016 and 2017, the latter of which included the team’s first ever national final appearance.

Jacobs is also the head coach at Trine University in Angola, Indiana, and will remain in that position.

He owns a career record of 18-10-8 at Trine.

Sockers will enter their 12th season this year and their fourth as members of the National Premier Soccer Leauge (NPSL).