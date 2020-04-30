  • April 30, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 1 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: May 1 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 30, 2020 4:08 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 1 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1968: On this date, the Ector High baseball team pulled off a 2-1 win over Kermit in a District 2-3A contest. Arturo Spencer tossed a no-hitter to help the Eagles get the win. … The Permian baseball team shut out Big Sprinb, 3-0, in District 2-4A action. The victory knocked Big Spring out of the district title race. … The Odessa High baseball team was dealt a 5-1 loss at the hands of San Angelo in a district contest. … Andrews defeated Pecos 7-3 in a District 2-3A baseball game.

>> 1980: The Ector High girls track and field team was getting ready to compete at the state meet in Austin. The team qualified its 400- and 800-meter relay teams. … The Permian football team was preparing to begin three weeks of spring drills. … Midland defeated Amarillo 6-2 in Texas League play. Steve Viskas settled for a three-hit victory after throwing a no-hitter through six innings.

>> 1999: The Permian softball team continued its playoff run by recording a 5-2 win against El Paso Hanks to advance to regional round. Playing in windy conditions, both teams combined for 10 errors. Elizabeth Stanley took the win for the Lady Panthers, allowing two unearned runs in five innings of work. … The Permian boys gymnastics team finished fourth at the state meet in Abilene.

>> 2009: Andrew Locke rapped out a home run and five hits to help Corpus Christi to a 12-8 win over the RockHounds. … The UTPB baseball team began its weekend series against Incarnate Word in San Antonio as it tried to stay on top of the Heartland Conference. … Odessa College faced Clarendon College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action at American Legion Stadium. … Monahans assistant football coach Chris McWilliams left to become to the head coach and athletic director at Petrolia.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, April 30, 2020 4:08 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
88°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 65°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 101°/Low 68°
Mainly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]