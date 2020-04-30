LOOKING BACK: May 1 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1968: On this date, the Ector High baseball team pulled off a 2-1 win over Kermit in a District 2-3A contest. Arturo Spencer tossed a no-hitter to help the Eagles get the win. … The Permian baseball team shut out Big Sprinb, 3-0, in District 2-4A action. The victory knocked Big Spring out of the district title race. … The Odessa High baseball team was dealt a 5-1 loss at the hands of San Angelo in a district contest. … Andrews defeated Pecos 7-3 in a District 2-3A baseball game.

>> 1980: The Ector High girls track and field team was getting ready to compete at the state meet in Austin. The team qualified its 400- and 800-meter relay teams. … The Permian football team was preparing to begin three weeks of spring drills. … Midland defeated Amarillo 6-2 in Texas League play. Steve Viskas settled for a three-hit victory after throwing a no-hitter through six innings.

>> 1999: The Permian softball team continued its playoff run by recording a 5-2 win against El Paso Hanks to advance to regional round. Playing in windy conditions, both teams combined for 10 errors. Elizabeth Stanley took the win for the Lady Panthers, allowing two unearned runs in five innings of work. … The Permian boys gymnastics team finished fourth at the state meet in Abilene.

>> 2009: Andrew Locke rapped out a home run and five hits to help Corpus Christi to a 12-8 win over the RockHounds. … The UTPB baseball team began its weekend series against Incarnate Word in San Antonio as it tried to stay on top of the Heartland Conference. … Odessa College faced Clarendon College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action at American Legion Stadium. … Monahans assistant football coach Chris McWilliams left to become to the head coach and athletic director at Petrolia.