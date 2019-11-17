COMMENTARY: Falcons celebrate seniors who helped lay foundation for program

There were enough tears filling Ratliff Stadium Saturday night to rival the intersection of Dixie and 42nd Street after a sudden West Texas downpour.

The flood of emotions came in waves as the Falcons hosted Texas A&M-Kingsville in the 2019 season finale, a contest that coincided with the final appearance of the first group of seniors to toil four-plus years in building the program.

The waterworks began with the pregame introductions, each player running onto the field to be greeted by family and friends after first surviving the gauntlet of the handshakes, hugs and backslaps from an equally emotional coaching staff.

It was at that point that this group of athletes faced an unexpected challenge – settling down from the emotional high in time to be effective moments later when the game got underway.

“That was a new challenge for all of us, obviously, 20 seniors,” said senior linebacker Chris Hoad. “I think we did a good job of handling it.

“When it was time to play, strapping it up and going and then all the emotional stuff happens afterward; it’s tough now.”

Now was following the Falcons thorough dismantling of the visiting Javelinas, 70-14, in a game that ratcheted up the feelings with each completed pass, long run or UTPB player being mobbed in the end zone follow a touchdown.

Everything the Falcons tried worked, each success bringing bigger smiles, longer celebrations, louder cheers.

This was a Falcons’ football team having fun playing a game that has been, at times in the past, not fun at all after absorbing its share of lopsided losses like the one just handed Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Senior quarterback Kameron Mathis, who played in the Falcons’ first game in 2016, was playing in his last, delivering a virtuoso performance with three touchdown passes, along with 103 yards rushing and another score.

Senior running backs Davion Sutton and Marquis Simmons joined Mathis above the century mark in rushing, the first time in school history with three players above that plateau in a game, with Sutton scoring twice on the night.

Senior wide receivers Ben Galaviz and Kyle McBride each found the end zone, Galaviz on a tipped pass on UTPB’s first possession and McBride when Mathis got the visitor’s defensive line to jump on a hard count and then took advantage of the free play to connect from 50-yards out.

“Couldn’t ask for a better way to go out,” McBride said. “Great pass, great game, great night.”

Hoad scored his first touchdown when defensive lineman John O’Kelley intercepted a pass on the final play of the first half and was in the clear for the touchdown when he turned and handed the ball to the face of the defense for the past four seasons.

Defensive lineman Jacob Granado did his best William “Refrigerator” Perry imitation with a 1-yard plunge on the first play of the final 15 minutes of the season, setting off another huge celebration along the home sideline.

There was a moment in the first half that tempered all the emotion when senior linebacker Keegan Gray didn’t get up after making a tackle. Gray injured his left knee against West Texas A&M earlier in the season, missed several games, then returned against Eastern New Mexico earlier this month.

Playing with a brace, Gray continued to go all out 100 percent of the time, despite playing, as he said “with about 80 percent” of the ligament torn.”

Gray was helped off the field and as he took off his pads for the final time, greeted the steady parade of teammates coming up with hugs and words of encouragement.

“Pretty emotional,” he said. “I’m fine, just wanted to be out there with my teammates.”

Gray returned to the sideline on crutches in the second half to watch his colleagues continue to dominate on this night, while setting the bar for the future.

This wasn’t just a record-setting victory for the Falcons.

It becomes the benchmark against which every UTPB team in the future will be measured.

This was the launching pad.

“I think this propels them into next year, ready to go,” said Hoad, who finished the season as the leading tackler in NCAA Division II.

“It shows them we can play at a very high level, we just have to consistently do it. It was a fun night, an emotional night, but an all-around fun night.”