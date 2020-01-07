RODEO: Taton creates own path from his family's footsteps

Rodeo has been an integral part of Jade Taton’s life since he was little. One can say that it runs in the family.

His uncle, saddle bronc rider Cody Taton, made the National Finals Rodeo in 2008 and 2011. His father, Kenny, and grandfather have also competed in saddle bronc and bareback riding.

Jade also is determined to ride his way to a successful season and a spot at the season-ending NFR in Las Vegas in December.

That journey started Friday during the opening performance of the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo at the Ector County Coliseum.

“I’ve learned a lot from all of them when I was little,” Taton said. “It all started with my dad and when I got a little older, I started working more with Cody.

“That’s what really got it going for me. It’s been something that’s just been part of my family.”

The Coleman native and current senior at Oklahoma Panhandle State University has had plenty of success since he graduated high school.

Among the accolades were winning the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Rookie of the Year in 2016 and earning the Central Plains Region All-Around winner in June, 2019, at the College National Finals Rodeo.

As the start of a new calendar year arrives, Taton has several goals in mind for the new year. With the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo designated as a tour rodeo, it drew a much larger field than years past and Taton wants to make the most of his opportunities to compete in the Lone Star State.

“It definitely gives you a little extra motivation,” he said. This is my circuit for the year and all of the rodeos across the state count to get us to the circuit finals.

“I’d also like to make the college finals and I’m still on my permit and working on getting to the finals there. I got to the Prairie Circuit finals last year so I’m hoping I can build off of that.”

There’s plenty of ambition in the young rider who also competes in bareback riding and competed in both events Friday night. Taton admitted there’s a unique challenge in competing in two events but it’s something that he embraces head on.

“It takes a lot of focus and determination especially when you switch over from one event to other,” he said. “When you’re riding bareback, you have to focus on that and as soon as it’s over, you have to switch your mind over and get ready to ride again in saddle bronc.

“You don’t get as much time to over think the bronc ride so that can definitely help sometimes.”

First up on Friday for Taton was bareback and he set the early pace riding Rolling Stone for a score of 86 to lead when the night was over. That success didn’t carry over to saddle bronc as he did not record a score.

Despite that, Taton is confident that 2020 can turn into an even better than what 2019 provided.

“It’s always fun to get started at that first year of the rodeo,” he said. “I haven’t been on in a couple of months and there’s always a little bit of nerves. I think it’ll be a pretty fun for everybody.”