SCHOLAR ATHLETE: Terry manages tough schedule to become Pecos' female scholar athlete

Trying to balance academic and athletic careers can be very taxing.

Through the right time management and sacrifices, it can be done.

Pecos’ Aubre Terry spent her last four years able to do just that.

As the top senior scholar female athlete from Pecos, Terry ranks third out of 167 students.

“I had to make a lot of sacrifices like hanging out with friends and going to events but as long as you have that time management and as long as you’re going to try to fit everything in as best as possible, that’s all that matters,” Terry said, who also added that her coaches and teachers were able to help her make sure that she got everything done.

“They played a great role,” Terry said.

Included in her athletic resume, Terry has been a four-year varsity member for the Lady Eagles volleyball team as well as playing club volleyball, while playing basketball for three years and being a manager for the softball team.

Her accomplishments from the classroom have included National Honor Society, earning Academic All-State recognition in volleyball and earning the Superintendent Award.

“These accomplishments just represent how much hard work that I’ve put into all these seasons the last four years,” Terry said. “It just feels good to finally get recognized for them and for all the hard work that I’ve put in.”

None of those compare to what she and her teammates accomplished her freshman year of volleyball when Lady Eagles won bi-district and posted a victory over Monahans earlier that same season.

“We made it to the second round of the playoffs,” Terry said. “That accomplishment was very special to me.

“We made history that year. We beat Monahans and that hadn’t been done in years. That was an amazing experience that I will never forget.”

Her volleyball career isn’t over yet.

Terry plans to attend UTEP this fall, where she will have the opportunity to redshirt while she tries to gain a scholarship for the 2021 season.

“I’ll still be working out with the team in hopes of getting stronger,” Terry said. “I’ve been having some knee pain so they want to help me to get stronger and to improve with my skill and hopefully by my sophomore year, I’ll be able to get on scholarship.”

Regardless, her collegiate choice will keep a family legacy going as both of her parents are alums from UTEP.

As for her major, Terry plans on majoring in nursing where she hopes to become a neonatal nurse.

She also aims to get her masters in nursing as well.

As she and her classmates finish up a stressful year that was disrupted from COVID-19, she’s managed to put things into perspective.

“Yes, we’re not able to see our friends but I also understand how severe what we’re going through at the moment is,” Terry said. “I’m still blessed to say that I’m here and alive and able to complete my education.”