  March 7, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian defeats Weatherford

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian defeats Weatherford

Linescore

Permian 10, Weatherford 3

Permian 033 400 0 — 10 10 1

Weatherford 000 030 0 — 3 5 4

Aaron Hayes, Reece Lawrnece (4). Teo Banks, Tyler Ramage (3), Brian Ramirez (4), Caden Bedrick (5). W — Banks. L — Hayes. 2B — Taylor Sulivan.

Records — Permian 7-2-1.

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 8:46 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian defeats Weatherford

MIDLAND The Permian baseball team had little trouble in getting past Weatherford in a 10-3 win Friday in the Tournament of Champions game at Security Bank Ballpark.

The Panthers got going in the top of the second inning with three runs before adding three more in the top of the third and then put up four more in the fourth to take a 10-0 lead.

Weatherford managed to get some runs back in the bottom of the fifth with three but it wasn’t enough.

Permian (7-2-1) finished the day with 10 hits and one error while Weatherford had five hits and four errors.

The Panthers will finish up the Tournament of Champions today.

