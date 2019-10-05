  • October 5, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: IceRays spoil Jackalopes home opener - Odessa American: Sports

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: IceRays spoil Jackalopes home opener

 MARK ROGERS | ODESSA AMERICAN
The Odessa Jackalopes played their home opener against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays at the Ector County Coliseum Friday. 

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 12:05 am

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: IceRays spoil Jackalopes home opener By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Missed opportunities doomed the Odessa Jackalopes against the Corpus Christi IceRays.

Ryan Coughlin, Evan Carroll and Cole Golden all scored and goaltender Cal Sandquist was steady in the net as Corpus Christi skated to a 3-1 victory to spoil the Jackalopes’ home opener in North American Hockey League play Friday at the Ector County Coliseum.

The teams meet again at 7:15 tonight for the second game of a three-game weekend series.

Michael Sacco scored for the Jackalopes (3-1-1). Goaltender Zach Stern stopped 18 of 21 shots on the night.

“We didn’t start right, there’s no excuse for that, we weren’t ready,” Jackalopes head coach Todd Watson said. “That’s on me. I felt like we got better as the game went on.

“I liked our effort in the third. I don’t know how you could ask for better effort.”

It took a while for the teams to get things ramped up as they combined for just five shots through the first six minutes of the game.

The Jackalopes had a few good looks from the point early in the period but were unable to take the shots as the IceRays clogged the shooting lanes, forcing the pucks into the corners.

Corpus Christi got onto the scoreboard first, near the midway point of the first period, when Coughlin was able to finish a play out of the right corner by snapping the puck past Stern at the 8:30 mark.

IceRays’ center Kyle Schroeder started the scoring chance by battling for the puck along the boards, controlling it and then finding Coughlin in the right circle.

Corpus Christi made it 2-0 less than four minutes into the second period when Carroll was able to corral a rebound off Stern’s right pad and, as players from both teams crashed the net, flipped it behind the Jackalopes’ net minder 3:09 into the period.

Stern kept the deficit at two goals moments later when he stopped the IceRays’ Shane Bull at the top of the crease on a pass out of the left circle that Bull tried to redirect into the net. Stern was in the perfect spot and smothered the puck with his body.

That save became that much bigger when, 40 seconds later, Sacco beat Sandquist from the low right circle with 12:52 to play in the second period to cut Corpus Christi’s lead in half.

Odessa’s Vilho Saariluoma started the play at the left point, the fed the puck to Chace McCardle, who skated across the top of the IceRays’ zone before finding Sacco down low.

Sacco’s marker added some jump to the Jackalopes and they began spending more time in the Corpus Christi zone over the next few minutes, creating several solid scoring chances, but Sandquist was up to the challenge.

Golden put the IceRays back up by two goals at the 5:42 mark of the third period after Stern tried to clear the puck and his pass hit a player at the blue line and fell inside the Jackalopes’ zone. As he scrambled to get back into the net, the puck made its way to Golden in the left circle and his shot found the net inside the right post as Stern was deep in the crease.

