COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College picked second in preseason coaches polls

The Odessa College men’s and women’s basketball teams were both projected to finish in second place in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll released Wednesday.

The Wranglers, who won the WJCAC men’s title last season, earned 50 points out of a possible 64. South Plains College was the unanimous favorite to win the conference this season.

On the women’s side, the Lady Wranglers tied for second in the poll with Midland College and New Mexico Junior College.

Odessa College finished 24-8 overall last season and won the Region V Championship and a game at the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock. Like the men, the South Plains women were also selected as preseason favorites.

Coaches could not vote for their own teams. Both teams start the regular season on Nov. 1.