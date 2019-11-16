COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College bounces back in win over Seward County

MIDLAND Heading into Saturday’s game, the Odessa College men’s basketball team was looking for a spark to help right the ship after losing three of four games.

The Wranglers found the answer they were looking for, cruising to a 70-52 win over fellow perennial NJCAA powerhouse Seward County Community College Saturday at the Chaparral Center.

Playing in their second and last game of the Midland College Tip-Off Classic, the Wranglers (5-3), who were coming off a 68-65 loss to Hill College on Friday, managed to hand the Saints (4-1) their first loss of the season.

“I thought our guys played hard,” Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. “I thought they played well. I thought our defense was the difference in the game. We’re still trying to figure out rotations and all other stuff but we’ve played a tough schedule to this point which I think will help us when we get to conference play. Seward’s a good team. They’re ranked in the country. I was happy with the way we came out.”

The Wranglers went 25 of 51 on field goals while going 9 of 23 on 3-pointers and 11 of 14 on free throws.

Victor Rosario led the Wranglers in scoring, finishing with 21 points while Tavon Jones had 15 and Joe Kasperzyk had 12 points.

Playing out of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) the Saints, ranked No. 24 in the NJCAA polls, were coming off a 59-48 win over Midland College on Friday.

“Any time you beat a ranked team, it’s great,” Baumann said. “Them having a good record and being undefeated at this point really got our attention and I thought our guys played pretty hard. We turned it over too much in the second half, but I was very happy with our maturity.”

The Saints went 17 of 41 from the floor while going 2 of 15 on 3-pointers and 16 of 25 on free throws. McCrary finished with 15 points to lead Seward County Community College while Jawara had nine points and Greg Johnson had seven.

Leading 29-18 at the end of a sloppy first half for both teams, the Wranglers exploded to a 30-point lead in the second half and the Saints couldn’t find a rhythm.

Odessa College never trailed.

It wasn’t the prettiest first half from either side. Odessa College went 10 of 26 on field goals and 5 of 16 on 3-pointers in the opening half, while Seward County Community went 8 of 17 on field goals. The teams had a combined 23 turnovers in the first half.

After a scoreless two minutes to open the game, the Wranglers finally got a basket with a Jones inside jumper.

Rosario followed it up with a 3-pointer from the right side of the floor as Odessa College used a 5-0 run to start things off.

While Odessa College’s shooting came to life, Seward County Community College had a difficult time getting things going early on in the contest.

Kasperzyk’s inside shot and a 3-pointer from Rosario on the transition gave the Wranglers a 10-0 lead and the Saints called a timeout with 16:15 left in the first half.

It wasn’t until the 13:30 mark when the Saints got their first basket with an inside shot by Jawara.

Seward County Community College eventually got an offensive spark going.

McCrary and Takyi hit back-to-back baskets, taking advantage of a few Odessa College travels and a Jones foul to help the team to a 6-3 run.

It wasn’t long until the Saints made it a three-point game with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Jawara made consecutive free throws and the Wranglers’ lead was cut to 16-12 with 8:09 remaining in the first half.

Jones’ inside jumper gave the Wranglers a response soon after.

McCrary’s floater made it another four-point deficit for the Saints at the six-minute mark.

McCrary drove in the paint for another field goal to cut the Wranglers’ lead to 18-16.

But Mam Ayuel responded for Odessa College with a three-point play right after with under five minutes remaining in the opening half.

Jones was fouled by McCrary while sinking an inside basket and he completed the and-one for a 24-16 advantage with three minutes left.

The Wranglers closed out the first half on a strong note and took a 29-18 lead at the half.

But Odessa College came out looking much better to begin the second half, going on a 12-5 run to take a 41-22 lead with 15:50 left in the game.

Kasperzyk sank consecutive free throws soon after.

The Saints struggled to get something going in the second half and Takyi’s putback brought Seward County Community College to a 47-26 deficit with 13 minutes left.

Alphousseyni Diedhiou’s turnaround jumper made it 51-28 as the Wranglers’ offense continued to generate results.

Ayuel and Kasperzyk’s layups put Odessa College to a quick 4-0 run soon after with both shots on the transition.

Rosario drilled a 3-pointer for a 58-29 Wrangler advantage with 10:31 on the clock.

It wasn’t long before Odessa College found itself at a 30-point advantage with 9:12 left in the game.

A dunk by Kasperzyk gave the Wranglers another 30-point lead at 62-32 with 8:17 left.

“I thought we played well, defensively,” Baumann said. “I don’t think they shot the ball as well as they were capable of but I thought we still played well.”

Saturday’s game won’t be the last time the Wranglers play a team from the KJCCC as Odessa College will next face Garden City Community College at 7 p.m. Friday at the OC Sports Center to begin the OC Sonic Classic.