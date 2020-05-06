COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College reloads with athleticism in latest recruiting class

Connecting on the court is one of the major points of emphasis that Odessa College volleyball head coach Kristi Gray shares with her team every day that they are together.

She credits that cohesiveness as one of the big reasons that the Wranglers were able to reach several new milestones in program history, which included a program-best 33 wins and a Western Junior College Athletic Conference title.

Gray is hoping to build on that success as the program announced eight new signees for the 2020 season. Combined with the seven returners from last season, Gray says she sees a team that has a lot of potential.

“The thing that stands out the most about this particular group is their athleticism,” Gray said. “I think we did a really good job of bringing in new kids in to positions where we had girls graduate.”

The latest recruiting class is quite spread out as it includes three players from both Hawaii and Texas, along with signees in Atlanta and Brazil.

Despite the distance, there are already prior connections that some of the teammates share even before they stepped foot on the OC Sports Center floor.

A pair of the Hawaiian signees, libero Nanna Inoue and setter Siena DeCambra, both played club volleyball with current Wrangler Lyric Love.

Jessica Rodrigues, an outside hitter from Minas Gerias, Brazil, also has prior playing experience with the other two Brazilian returners: middle blocker Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Maria Rodrigues.

That established chemistry is something that Gray believes can quickly transfer to the court at the junior college level.

“Having all of them with that chemistry already is going to be huge for us,” Gray said. “You can have the most talented team in the world but if they don’t connect on the court, you’re not going to be any good. I think that’s a testament to our success this past season.”

Gray added that she was also looking for players who are outspoken and can take charge and said she found those qualities in setter Serenity Mamizuka from Oahu.

Gray described Mamizuka as a “little firecracker” on the court and sees her as someone that can establish herself in a key role early on.

“I love her work ethic and determination,” Gray said. “She’s a go-getter and a leader on and off the court.

“She’s not scared to tell you what she thinks and how she feels which I think is important.”

Gray had a similar description for outside hitter Raelee Allen from Reagan High School in San Antonio. She added that Allen is “an all-around athlete” and someone who can also step in and play a prominent role early on.

“Raelee is very mature, well-spoken and someone that speaks her mind,” Gray said.

Another addition Gray is confident will bolster the offense is outside hitter Jeriah White from Atlanta. Gray said she got a chance to watch White at a club volleyball tournament in Austin and she made an impression from the outset.

“I just couldn’t stop watching her play,” Gray said. “She’s a winner that goes out and plays as hard as she can and wants to win every single point.”

The Wranglers also solidified their defense with two more in-state signees in middle blocker Gwendolyn McCollough from Galena Park North Shoreand libero Tessa Glick from Hurst L.D. Bell.

Gray said that she sees Glick as someone who can play a good defensive role in the back row while McCollough will be a “blocking machine” on the front row, playing a similar role to Alexis Parrish.

“She (Gwen) is quick along the net and puts up a strong solid block,” Gray said. “She’s going to make us better defensively and offensively having to go against that every day.”

The next question moving forward for Odessa College will be when is the next time that they will all get together in the gym. With campus closed and everyone at home, Gray has made sure to keep in contact with everyone, encouraging them to stay positive and make the best of the current situation.

Gray added that she hopes that everyone will be back on campus “when it’s the safe and best thing for everyone” and is encouraging the team to stay ready when that time comes.

“Everyone is just hungry to get back in the gym right now,” she said. “I think it will be something that plays in our favor even though we’ve been out of the gym for the last few months.

“Everyone is going to be competitive and I think that will make us all better.”