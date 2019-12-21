COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons bounce back with victory over Dustdevils

utpb falcon shield logo
UTPB 89, Texas A&M International 72
UTPB (11-3, 3-1)
Miles Washington 4-8 7-9 15, Donoven Carlisle 3-8 4-4 10, Pat Dembley 9-17 11-12 34, Adam Rivera 3-6 2-2 11, Elvin Rodriguez 2-6 1-1 6, Malik Anderson 1-1 0-0 3, Brandon Deravine 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Hernandez 1-2 0-0 1, Fermandez Jones 1-2 0-2 3, Minfeke Sanoe 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-52 25-28 89.
TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL (2-9, 0-5)
Matija Novokovic 5-10 6-6 20, Jorge Mejias-Sanchez 2-10 0-0 6, Jacob Pfaffinger 1-4 0-0 3, Dominic Jackson 4-8 2-6 10, Caleb Highley 3-4 2-5 8, Darian Gibson 0-1 1-3 1, Tom Higgins 8-12 3-4 20, Jociah Cruzzi 1-1 0-0 2, Calvin Fugett Jr. 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 24-52 16-26 72.
Halftime — UTPB 42, Texas A&M International 35. 3-Point goals — UTPB 12-28 (Dembley 5-11, Rivera 3-6, Rodriguez 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Hernandez 1-2, Jones 1-2, Washington 0-1, Carlisle 0-3), Texas A&M International 8-27 (Novokic 4-8, Mejias-Sanchez 2-8, Pfaffinger 1-3, Higgins 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Gibson 0-2, Fugett Jr. 0-1). Total fouls — UTPB 26, Texas A&M International 23. Fouled out — UTPB: Sanoe, Texas A&M International: Highley. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 22 (Rivera 8), Texas A&M International 31 (Jackson 8). Assists — UTPB 16 (Dembley 7), Texas A&M International 20 (Mejias-Sanchez 9).
LAREDO The UTPB men’s basketball team found a way to bounce back from its first conference loss as the Falcons defeated Texas A&M International 89-72 Saturday in Lone Star Conference play at TAMIU Kinesiology Building.
After leading 42-35 at halftime, the Falcons were able to pull away thanks to good shooting as they finished shooting 50 percent from the floor as a team.
Pat Dembley had a big afternoon for the Falcons (11-3 overall, 4-1 Lone Star Conference), finishing with a game-high 34 points to go with seven assists and three steals.
Miles Washington was one of three other UTPB players to finish in double figures with 15 points. Adam Rivera and Donoven Carlisle added 11 and 10, respectively.
Matija Novokovic and Tom Higgins led the Dustdevils (2-9, 0-5) with 20 points each. Dominic Jackson added 10 points and eight rebounds in a losing effort.
