COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College heads out for road matchups with Clarendon College

The Odessa College basketball teams return to action Monday with a Western Junior College Athletic Conference matchup against Clarendon College.

The women lead things off at 5:45 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 at Bulldog Gym in Clarendon.

The Lady Wranglers (15-6 overall, 4-1 WJCAC) look to keep building on their five-game winning streak after defeating Western Texas College 81-48 Thursday.

The men (8-10, 1-4) are trying to get things going back in the right direction and are currently on a four-game losing skid after losing 77-58 to Western Texas College.