  • April 27, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 28 memories

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 4:26 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1968: On this date, the Ector High baseball team scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 2-0 win against Seminole in District 2-3A play. The victory kept the Eagles in first place in the district standings. Pitchers Alex Bitolas and Arturo Spencer combined for the shutout on three hits. … David Price and Jim Nelson defeated Scott Stegner and Pat Campbell in a sudden-death playoff in the annual Texas Junior Partnership Golf Tournament in Andrews. … The Midland Lee baseball team defeated Odessa High, 2-0, at Fly Field as Rebels pitcher John Howell threw a no-hitter against the Bronchos.

>> 1977: The regional golf tournament for Classes 3A and 1A began at the Golden Acres Country Club. Fort Stockton (3A) and Rankin (1A) entered the events as favorites in their respective classes. … Area track and field teams were also in action, competing in regional meets. Odessa was hosting the regional championships for Class 3A and 1A, while 4A and 2A were in Lubbock.

>> 1990: The Midland Angels were dealt a 7-1 loss by the Wichita Wranglers at Christensen Stadium. Pedro Martinez threw the Texas League’s first complete game of the season to help the visitors win while the Angels fell to 4-14 with the loss. … The Permian boys golf team finished the first round of the Region I-5A championships in second place. The Panthers, paced by Ben Bangert’s round of 69, shot a total of 287 to finish the first round two strokes behind Fort Worth Richland. … The Monahans baseball team defeated Snyder, 5-4, in a key District 4-4A baseball game.

>> 2007: The Midland RockHounds managed a 1-0 win over the Missions to begin a four-game Texas League series. … Odessa High softball fell to Mansfield 3-2 in a bi-district playoff game to end the Lady Bronchos’ season.

