LOOKING BACK: June 16 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!
>> 1952: The Odessa Oilers increased their lead in the Longhorn League to 3.5 games with a 5-2 victory against Artesia (N.M.). Leon Hayes allowed seven hits in the victory. It was the first scheduled Longhorn League game ever played on a Sunday night and was witnessed by about 750 fans.
>> 1969: Lloyd Lane and Bro Hill won the Boys American Legion-sponsored golf tournament at Golden Acres. The team shot a 2-under-par 68 to go with their 61 from the previous day to clinch the title.
>> 1978: Jackie Daiss defeated Carle Rees of Brownfield, 1-up, in the semifinals of the Women’s West Texas golf tournament. … Midland pulled out a late 7-6 win over Amarillo in Texas League action. Jim Buckner’s bases-loaded single in the ninth inning gave Midland the victory. His game-winning base hit came one inning after Joe Hernandez homered for the Cubs to tie the game. … The Odessa College track team announced the signing of two more recruits as Dan Pitts, a sprinter, and thrower Larry Leverman both signed, bringing Odessa College’s total number of signees to 14.
>> 2007: Midland’s John Ironside and Odessa’s Terry Rice took the lead after the second round of the 44th Quarter Century Partnership at Odessa Country Club. Rice and Ironside teamed up for a 65 on the Links course for a two-round total of 129 and a two-shot lead heading into the final round at the Old Course. … The Alaska Wild made one of their many lengthy away trips, facing the Odessa Roughnecks in the Intense Football League at Ector County Coliseum.
