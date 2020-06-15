  • June 15, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 16 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: June 16 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 15, 2020 5:44 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 16 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1952: The Odessa Oilers increased their lead in the Longhorn League to 3.5 games with a 5-2 victory against Artesia (N.M.). Leon Hayes allowed seven hits in the victory. It was the first scheduled Longhorn League game ever played on a Sunday night and was witnessed by about 750 fans.

>> 1969: Lloyd Lane and Bro Hill won the Boys American Legion-sponsored golf tournament at Golden Acres. The team shot a 2-under-par 68 to go with their 61 from the previous day to clinch the title.

>> 1978: Jackie Daiss defeated Carle Rees of Brownfield, 1-up, in the semifinals of the Women’s West Texas golf tournament. … Midland pulled out a late 7-6 win over Amarillo in Texas League action. Jim Buckner’s bases-loaded single in the ninth inning gave Midland the victory. His game-winning base hit came one inning after Joe Hernandez homered for the Cubs to tie the game. … The Odessa College track team announced the signing of two more recruits as Dan Pitts, a sprinter, and thrower Larry Leverman both signed, bringing Odessa College’s total number of signees to 14.

>> 2007: Midland’s John Ironside and Odessa’s Terry Rice took the lead after the second round of the 44th Quarter Century Partnership at Odessa Country Club. Rice and Ironside teamed up for a 65 on the Links course for a two-round total of 129 and a two-shot lead heading into the final round at the Old Course. … The Alaska Wild made one of their many lengthy away trips, facing the Odessa Roughnecks in the Intense Football League at Ector County Coliseum.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, June 15, 2020 5:44 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]