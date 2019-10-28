  • October 28, 2019

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Burciaga-Flores tabbed as all-conference selection - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Burciaga-Flores tabbed as all-conference selection

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 8:02 pm

UTPB runner Erik Burciaga-Flores was named as an all-conference selection by the Lone Star Conference Monday. The freshman from Hagerman, N.M. finished 12th overall with a time of 26 minutes, 8.1 seconds Saturday at the Lone Star Conference Championships in Silver City, N.M.

He was the fourth-highest freshman runner from the event and earned a spot at the NCAA South Central Regional that is scheduled to take place Nov. 9 in Canyon.

