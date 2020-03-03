COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tarleton State uses fast start to eliminate Falcons

STEPHENVILLE Isaiah Range and Clashon Gaffney each had 17 points to lead Tarleton State to an 84-68 victory against UTPB in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament Tuesday at Tarleton State University.

Dexter Johnson added 13 points and Josh Hawley finished with 12 as the Texans improved to 18-11 on the season.

Pat Dembley scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Falcons (16-16), with Adam Rivera finishing with 12 and Deaunte Lee 10 in the loss.

The host Texans came out firing and built a 30-point first-half lead before UTPB closed the first half on a 15-4 run.