COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tarleton State uses fast start to eliminate Falcons

- Tarleton State 84, UTPB 68
LONE STAR CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
First Round
UTPB (16-16)
Pat Dembley 7-16 1-2 20, Adam Rivera 4-11 0-0 12, Miles Washington 3-8 1-1 7, Malik Anderson 2-4 0-0 6, Fermandez Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Deaunte Lee 3-7 2-4 10, Isaac Hernandez 2-4 2-2 8, Elvin Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Cale Danielson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 6-9 68.
TARLETON STATE (18-11)
Isaiah Range 7-10 2-2 17, Clashon Gaffney 7-10 3-6 17, Josh Hawley 5-9 0-0 12, Devin Bethely 2-10 2-2 6, Randall Broddie 2-4 0-1 5, Dexter Johnson 5-9 0-0 13, Zach Naylor 3-3 0-0 9, Javontae Hopkins 1-2 0-0 3, Jaraan Lands 1-1 0-0 2, Isaiah Boling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 7-11 84.
Halftime — Tarleton State 44, UTPB 24. 3-Point goals — UTPB 16-38 (Dembley 5-11, Rivera 4-10, Anderson 2-3, Jones 1-5, Lee 2-4, Hernandez 2-4, Rodriguez 0-1), Tarleton State 11-23 (Range 1-2, Hawley 2-4, Bethely 0-3, Broddie 1-3, Johnson 3-6, Naylor 3-3, Hopkins 1-2). Total fouls — UTPB 13, Tarleton State 11. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — UTPB 22 (Rivera 7), Tarleton State 16 (Hawley 10). Assists — UTPB 14 (Jones 4), Tarleton State 42 (Bethely 7).
Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:22 pm
STEPHENVILLE Isaiah Range and Clashon Gaffney each had 17 points to lead Tarleton State to an 84-68 victory against UTPB in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament Tuesday at Tarleton State University.
Dexter Johnson added 13 points and Josh Hawley finished with 12 as the Texans improved to 18-11 on the season.
Pat Dembley scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Falcons (16-16), with Adam Rivera finishing with 12 and Deaunte Lee 10 in the loss.
The host Texans came out firing and built a 30-point first-half lead before UTPB closed the first half on a 15-4 run.
