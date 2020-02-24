HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian set to face El Paso Socorro

As the Permian basketball team begins its run in the Class 6A playoffs, head coach Tim Thomas and his players understand that if they want to get to San Antonio for the state tournament, they need to just take it one game at a time.

The Panthers (28-3) will look to do that when they host El Paso Socorro (17-13) in the bi-district round today at 6 p.m. at the Permian Fieldhouse.

“We’ve always been taking it one game at a time,” Thomas said. “This game is huge for us because it is the next game.”

For the Panthers, the game will have an added excitement with Permian hosting a playoff game rather than traveling to a neutral location to play.

“It’s a unique feeling,” Thomas said. “The fans won’t have to travel. It’s great to be at home. Everyone can come out and support the kids.”

Permian is the top seed from District 2-6A after sharing the regular-season title with Amarillo Tascosa.

The Bulldogs enter as the fourth-seed from District 1-6A, edging out El Paso Pebble Hills for the final spot in the playoffs.

It will be the second consecutive year that Permian and El Paso Socorro will meet in the bi-district round and there’s a good chance many of the players for the Bulldogs remember last season with a couple of their own players coming back.

Permian won last year’s meeting 55-37.

“They have almost the same team back from last year,” Thomas said. “I think their top three guards are back. They’re very talented and very good.”

Permian is looking to capitalize on momentum from winning the district title.

“We set goals to win tournaments and we set goals to win district,” Thomas said. “We set a goal to make the playoffs.

“To win district for the third year in a row is huge. That sets the standard high. For the kids to put everything together and focus says a lot about our kids’ character and commitment.”

As Permian looks to make a deep run in the playoffs, Thomas has also stressed about being able to limit mistakes and double down on defense.

“We need to be able to slow down teams,” Thomas said. “Defense travels but sometimes the offense doesn’t so we need to be able to have a strong effort on defense to give us a chance and that’s what we are.

“We need to give ourselves a chance at every game.”