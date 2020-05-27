LOOKING BACK: May 28 Memories

>> 1961: The Crane baseball team saw its season come to an end with a 5-3 loss to Hamlin in the Class 2A regional final in Midland. Hamlin banged out 12 hits, while the Golden Cranes only had five. … The Ector High baseball team was well-represented on the All-District 2-3A team, with six Eagles (Preasley Cooper, Stan Petrey, Ernie Davis, Gerald Henry, Doc Rowell and Charlie Thompson) earning recognition.
>> 1974: Jim Prichard was named the new golf coach at Permian High School. Prichard was replacing Jay Cox, who had been the coach for six years before resigning.
>> 1999: The Andrews baseball team dropped a 2-1 contest against Lubbock Estacado in the first game of a best-of-three series in the Region I-4A semifinals in Seminole. Estacado scored the game-winner with two outs in the seventh inning. … The Alpine baseball team suffered a 16-9 loss to West in the Class 3A Region I semifinal in Sonora to end the Fightin’ Bucks’ season. West advanced to the Region I final against the winner of China Spring-Perryton as the Trojans were searching for their first trip to Austin since 1966. … The Midland RockHounds fell to the Arkansas Travelers 11-1 in Texas League action at home.
>> 2009: The Odessa Jackalopes signed Sebastien Thinel to a two-year contract extension. Thinel the 2008-09 Central Hockey League Most Valuable Player, won the Joe Burton Scoring Award with 97 points (38 goals, 59 assists). … The Marfa softball team lost, 4-2, against Forsan in Game 1 of regional final at Monahans High School. Forsan broke the game open with three runs in the third inning before hanging on for the win.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.