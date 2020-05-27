  • May 27, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 28 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1961: The Crane baseball team saw its season come to an end with a 5-3 loss to Hamlin in the Class 2A regional final in Midland. Hamlin banged out 12 hits, while the Golden Cranes only had five. … The Ector High baseball team was well-represented on the All-District 2-3A team, with six Eagles (Preasley Cooper, Stan Petrey, Ernie Davis, Gerald Henry, Doc Rowell and Charlie Thompson) earning recognition.

>> 1974: Jim Prichard was named the new golf coach at Permian High School. Prichard was replacing Jay Cox, who had been the coach for six years before resigning.

>> 1999: The Andrews baseball team dropped a 2-1 contest against Lubbock Estacado in the first game of a best-of-three series in the Region I-4A semifinals in Seminole. Estacado scored the game-winner with two outs in the seventh inning. … The Alpine baseball team suffered a 16-9 loss to West in the Class 3A Region I semifinal in Sonora to end the Fightin’ Bucks’ season. West advanced to the Region I final against the winner of China Spring-Perryton as the Trojans were searching for their first trip to Austin since 1966. … The Midland RockHounds fell to the Arkansas Travelers 11-1 in Texas League action at home.

>> 2009: The Odessa Jackalopes signed Sebastien Thinel to a two-year contract extension. Thinel the 2008-09 Central Hockey League Most Valuable Player, won the Joe Burton Scoring Award with 97 points (38 goals, 59 assists). … The Marfa softball team lost, 4-2, against Forsan in Game 1 of  regional final at Monahans High School. Forsan broke the game open with three runs in the third inning before hanging on for the win.

