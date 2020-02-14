utpb falcon shield logo
- St. Edward’s 78, UTPB 62
-
UTPB (9-15 Overall, 6-12 Lone Star Conference)
Holly Hemmeline 6-11 0-0 16, Kayla Galindo 3-4 4-6 11, Yazmin Batch 2-8 4-4 10, Alexus Quaadman 3-6 2-3 8, Jada Berry 0-5 0-0 0, Krisitian James 3-7 0-0 7, Rory Carter 1-12 4-6 7, Lauren Stallworth 1-1 0-0 2, Chaunta Thomas 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 19-56 15-21 62.
ST. EDWARD’S (14-9, 10-8)
Charli Becker 6-10 6-10 20, D’aviyon Magazine 4-9 3-4 11, Deijah Blanks 4-12 3-3 11, Sammie Dufek 1-2 1-3 3, Fairen Suton 0-3 0-0 0, Maryam Wilcher 4-8 2-2 13, Jazmine Jackson 4-7 0-5 8, Lexi Cunningham 3-6 2-2 8, Haley Blankinship 1-6 1-2 4. Totals 27-63 18-31 78.
UTPB....................... 15.. 14 13 20 — 62
St. Edward’s............ 19.. 15 20 24 — 78
3-Point goals — UTPB 9-22 (Hemmeline 4-6, Batch 2-4, James 1-1, Galindo 1-1, Carter 1-6, Thomas 0-1, Berry 0-3), St. Edward’s 6-23 (Wilcher 3-5, Becker 2-2, Blankinship 1-5, Magazine 0-3, Sutton 0-3, Cunningham 0-3, Blanks 0-2). Total fouls — UTPB 28, St. Edward’s 19. Fouled out — UTPB: Hemmeline, Berry. St. Edward’s: Jackson. Technical fouls — St. Edward’s (Team). Rebounds — UTPB 35 (Quaadman 8), St. Edward’s 47 (Jackson 12). Assists — UTPB 10 (Galindo 3), St. Edward’s 14 (Becker 4).
Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 11:07 pm
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: St. Edward's pulls away from UTPB
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
AUSTIN The UTPB women’s basketball team got solid scoring efforts from Holly Hemmeline and Kayla Galindo but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell 78-62 to St. Edward’s in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at the Recreation and Athletics Center.
Hemmeline led UTPB (9-15 overall, 6-12 conference) with 16 points while Galindo had 11. Yazmin Batch added 10 points and three steals and Alexus Quaadman finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Falcons.
Charli Becker led the Hilltoppers (14-9, 10-8) with a game-high 20 points.
Maryam Wilcher added 13 points for St. Edward’s while D’aviyon Magazine and Deijah Blanks each had 11.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Thursday, February 13, 2020 11:07 pm.
| Tags:
Utpb,
Basketball,
College Basketball,
Women's College Basketball,
Falcons,
St.edward's