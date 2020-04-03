HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Midland Lee's Parchman named THSCA Hall of Honor inductee

Former Midland Lee football coach John Parchman was one of six coaches to be named Friday as 2020 inductees in the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.

Parchman spent nine seasons as the head coach at Lee, posting an 88-24-1 record and leading the Rebels to three consecutive Class 5A state championships from 1998-2000. The Lubbock native also held head coaching stops at Wolfforth Frenship, Cisco, El Paso Socorro and Llano. In 20 seasons as a head coach, he had a 152-73-1 record with seven district championships and 10 playoff appearances.

All six inductees will be honored July 18 at the THSCA Hall of Honor Banquet in San Antonio. The banquet is held conjunction with the THSCA Coaching School and Convention, which begins the following day.