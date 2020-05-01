  • May 1, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 2 memories

LOOKING BACK: May 2 memories

Posted: Friday, May 1, 2020 3:38 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1955: The Odessa Eagles were preparing to face Midland in a three-game series. … The Odessa Eagles added two more pitchers with Ken Elliot from Amarillo and Jon Blodgett from Lubbock. … The Pecos and Alpine baseball teams were getting ready for the final stretch of district action. Pecos needed one victory to clinch the district title. Alpine needed to defeat Rankin and hope for a Big Lake upset over Sanderson to clinch its district title.

>> 1971: The Ector High Eagles took victories in both the 440 and mile relays in the Lubbock Qualifiers Track and Field meet. The Eagles won the 440 in a time of 41.5 seconds and finished the mile relay was 3:19.5. … Midland Lee defeated Permian 11-5 in baseball in District 5-4A action. Permian pitchers Bill Wirwahn and Collins Rice experienced control problems, combining to issue 10 walks and hit three batters in six innings while the Rebels finished with six hits.

>> 1993: The Permian boys track and field team racked up 89 points to take first at the Region I-5A meet at Texas Tech’s Fuller Stadium. Amarillo High was second with 60. … The Odessa College baseball team clinched the Western Junior College Athletic Conference title with a 16-7 win over Howard College in Big Spring in the second game of a doubleheader. Howard College won 6-2 in the first game.

>> 2001: The Odessa Jackalopes announced that goaltender Grant Sjerven signed a one-year contract for the 2001-02 season. Sjerven helped guide the Jackalopes to the WPHL Western Division championship and the first playoff series win in franchise history in the 2000-2001 season. … The RockHounds blew a 3-0 lead in a 4-3 loss to the Shreveport Swamp Dragons in a Texas League road game. … The Mavericks routed the Jazz, 107-77, in Game 4 to extend a first-round playoff series.

