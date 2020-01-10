RODEO: Bull riding brings Bingham brothers together

Rodeo has been an integral part of the lives of Tim and Tyler Bingham since they were kids growing up in Ogden, Utah.

That bond has developed and grown stronger over the course of their respective professional careers as bull riders and they have celebrated each other’s successes that include a combined five appearances in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Tim has appeared three times (2014, 2016, 2017), while Tyler has qualified each of the last two years.

As the new season gets underway, the Binghams were back at the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo, a place where they have each felt comfortable over the years.

“I usually come to Odessa at least every other year and even two out of three years,” Tim said. “I’ve had some good luck here in the past so if you can come out here and make a good ride, you can get some good momentum early in the season.”

Tyler also expanded on some of his good fortune prior to his ride Thursday.

“I’ve drawn good bulls almost every time I’ve been here,” he said. “It’s always good to be able to do that.”

While celebrating each other’s success, the brothers also have been there when things haven’t gone according to plan.

Two recent examples came last year when Tim was bucked off a bull during a rodeo in Tucson, Ariz. and walked away with pain and stiffness in his neck. That same night, he and Tyler went to get the injury checked out and that stiff neck turned out to be a broken one which required surgery shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“I ended up breaking my C3 and C4 vertebrae and it had to be fused together,” Tim said. “I had a pretty good idea that things weren’t okay but I wasn’t expecting to get surgery at the hospital there in Tucson. It escalated pretty quickly.”

Remarkably, it wasn’t the first time that Tim had dealt with a broken neck after suffering a similar injury a few years prior. The most recent neck injury kept him out for three months but he made a successful return in June winning the Cedar City (Utah) Championship Rodeo.

Just as he was returning to form, however, Tim had another major injury. This one came in Lovington, New Mexico six weeks after Tucson, where he suffered a broken collarbone after being hit with a horn. That injury kept him out the rest of the season.

Even with all the injuries, Tyler noted there was no talk of him between him and his brother about possibly stepping away from bull riding altogether. Instead, they continue to be each other’s support system.

“We have each other’s back no matter what happens,” Tyler said. “I went through my own share of injures and he’s always there for me whenever I need anything.”

With Tim sidelined, Tyler went on to have a career year by winning six rodeos, qualifying for the national finals and finishing fourth on the money list among bull riders, earning $246,398.81.

Seeing Tyler’s success pushed Tim even more to rehab and get back out competing.

“Tyler’s been consistent for about three years now,” Tim said. “When I’m down, he’s there to push me to get back on his level and when I’m riding good, he was trying to push himself and so it’s good to have that support system and you have something to shoot for.”

The Binghams were there to pick each other up after their respective rides Thursday as neither recorded a score.

The event was a success for Tim because it marked his first competitive rodeo back since suffering that collarbone injury. Prior to that injury, Tim said that he only participated in three rodeos over the span of 15 months.

One goal on the list is marked off for the Binghams but there are still two more goals that the brothers have in mind. The first is especially important for Tim.

“I just haven’t been able to get down the road the last couple of years,” he said. “Health is a big thing for anybody and especially rodeo. I want to be able to stay healthy and feel good for the year.”

The other goal: Both brothers want to qualify and compete together in the National Finals, something that they haven’t accomplished yet but confidence is high that they can achieve that.

“That’s special and that’s the ultimate goal right there,” Tyler said. “That’s what we want to do.”

Tyler also joked about growing the supporters section of friends and family.

“I tell you what; they don’t give us enough tickets for the whole family. If we had two sets, that would be really good for us.”